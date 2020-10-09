Thursday, October 8 Evening Forecast

Clouds were more widespread today and this had an impact on the warmth. Still warm, but about 5° cooler than Wednesday. We’ll continue to see more cloud cover into the weekend, but not much in the way of rain.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with an increase in cloud cover from the south by sunrise. Temperatures will manage to slip into the upper 50s for lows.

Low-level moisture spreading in on Friday will make for a partly to mostly cloudy day with a chance for a few isolated to widely scattered showers by the afternoon, mainly east of Hwy. 65 and south of I-44. Afternoon highs will range from the mid 80s northwest to upper 70s southeast.

Saturday looks similar in regard to cloud cover and temperatures. The remnants of Delta will be moving into Northwest Mississippi Saturday afternoon and will lead to an increase in rain chances south of a Harrison, AR, to Salem, MO, line.

By Sunday, the remnants of Delta are moving away from the area with drier air building in. This will make for sunnier weather by afternoon with temperatures running a little higher, generally in the low to mid 80s with some upper 80s to the northwest.

Heading into next week, we’ll see a change in the pattern as a trough in the West pushes into the middle of the country. This will push a fast moving front across the area on Monday. It currently looks like it will be fast enough for little to no rain and milder temperatures on Monday.

A quiet and mild day will follow on Tuesday. Cool air will reload as the trough pushes into the Eastern U.S. This will allow temperatures to warm back up a bit Wednesday. A cold front should sweep through sometime Wednesday into Thursday making for a cool finish to the week. Cool weather looks to settle in for the following weekend.

