Thursday, October 7 Evening Forecast

A murky morning gave way to some afternoon sun and warmer temperatures Thursday. The warming trend will really accelerate on Friday as southerly winds push in warmer air. Before we get to the warm afternoon, we’ll likely have a round of clouds in the morning before sunnier weather develops later in the day. Temperatures during the afternoon will climb into the 80s across the Ozarks.

A warm and quiet weekend will follow. Saturday is shaping up to be the warmest day of the two with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Record highs will be in jeopardy in a few spots. Skies will be bright, but there will be some high cloudiness. There will also be some gusty southwest winds.

Sunday looks nearly as warm with afternoon highs back in the mid to upper 80s. Skies look sunny much of the day with winds remaining breezy out of the southwest.

It won’t just be the highs that are unusually warm over the weekend, but the lows as well. Morning temperatures will be in the mid-60s both Saturday and Sunday, nearly 15° above normal!

Despite the warmth at night and during the day, it will still feel really nice outside given the low humidity.

A strong fall storm will move through the area late Sunday night into Monday. The storm will pack a lot of wind energy, but instability may be lacking. Timing of the storm may also work against severe weather chances. That said, it’s a storm that bears watching. The most likely severe weather mode at this time appears to be damaging winds. Storms are expected to move out of Kansas and Oklahoma late Sunday night, spreading east and northeast through the area into Monday morning. The rain will exit the area later Monday afternoon.

A brief round of quieter weather will develop Monday night through Tuesday with additional storms possible Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Another potent storm will be moving through the middle of the country and this could contribute to a chance for severe weather locally.

Temperatures will continue to run warmer than normal through the middle of next week. Quieter and cooler weather should move in later next week.