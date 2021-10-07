Thursday, October 7 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

74° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 74° 59°

Friday

85° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 85° 66°

Saturday

89° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 89° 66°

Sunday

87° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 87° 64°

Monday

73° / 54°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 73° 54°

Tuesday

78° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 78° 65°

Wednesday

76° / 59°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 76° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

9 PM
Clear
2%
65°

64°

10 PM
Clear
3%
64°

63°

11 PM
Clear
4%
63°

62°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
62°

62°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
62°

62°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
62°

61°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
61°

61°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
61°

61°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
61°

61°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
61°

61°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
61°

62°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
62°

66°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
66°

70°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
70°

74°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
74°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
77°

81°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

83°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

84°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

85°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

84°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

82°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
78°

74°

8 PM
Clear
1%
74°

A murky morning gave way to some afternoon sun and warmer temperatures Thursday. The warming trend will really accelerate on Friday as southerly winds push in warmer air. Before we get to the warm afternoon, we’ll likely have a round of clouds in the morning before sunnier weather develops later in the day. Temperatures during the afternoon will climb into the 80s across the Ozarks.

A warm and quiet weekend will follow. Saturday is shaping up to be the warmest day of the two with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Record highs will be in jeopardy in a few spots. Skies will be bright, but there will be some high cloudiness. There will also be some gusty southwest winds.

Sunday looks nearly as warm with afternoon highs back in the mid to upper 80s. Skies look sunny much of the day with winds remaining breezy out of the southwest.

It won’t just be the highs that are unusually warm over the weekend, but the lows as well. Morning temperatures will be in the mid-60s both Saturday and Sunday, nearly 15° above normal!

Despite the warmth at night and during the day, it will still feel really nice outside given the low humidity.

A strong fall storm will move through the area late Sunday night into Monday. The storm will pack a lot of wind energy, but instability may be lacking. Timing of the storm may also work against severe weather chances. That said, it’s a storm that bears watching. The most likely severe weather mode at this time appears to be damaging winds. Storms are expected to move out of Kansas and Oklahoma late Sunday night, spreading east and northeast through the area into Monday morning. The rain will exit the area later Monday afternoon.

A brief round of quieter weather will develop Monday night through Tuesday with additional storms possible Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Another potent storm will be moving through the middle of the country and this could contribute to a chance for severe weather locally.

Temperatures will continue to run warmer than normal through the middle of next week. Quieter and cooler weather should move in later next week.

Clear

Springfield Mo

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
2 mph ESE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph NW
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph SE
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

67°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph WSW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
1 mph SW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
57°F Some clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph WNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSW
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

