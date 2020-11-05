Thursday, October 5 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning in the 50’s, still a bit chilly but mild for this time of year. By this afternoon, we will be warm with temperatures in the middle 70’s once again!

Today, temperatures will top off in the middle 70’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s under mostly starry skies.

Friday, temperatures will again top off in the middle and upper 70’s with plenty of sunshine. Friday night football looks comfortable. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

This weekend will be quiet and mild. Our average high for this time of year is in the lower 60’s. We will be in the middle 70′ both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will have a lot of sunshine while Sunday will have mostly cloudy skies ahead of a front that will bring our next rain chances. Both days will also bring windy conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s.

Monday will be warm with temperatures in the upper 70’s and mostly cloudy skies. It will be breezy Monday ahead of a front that will come on Monday into Tuesday. Showers moving in overnight is not out of the question. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.







Tuesday a cold front will move in bringing showers and cooler temperatures. This front needs to watched closely for the potential for strong storms during the day. Otherwise, temperatures will be in the 60’s ahead of the front with temperatures dropping behind it.

Wednesday temperatures will be in the middle 50’s.