Thursday, October 5 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We are starting off this morning in the 50’s, still a bit chilly but mild for this time of year. By this afternoon, we will be warm with temperatures in the middle 70’s once again!

Today, temperatures will top off in the middle 70’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s under mostly starry skies.

Friday, temperatures will again top off in the middle and upper 70’s with plenty of sunshine. Friday night football looks comfortable. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

This weekend will be quiet and mild. Our average high for this time of year is in the lower 60’s. We will be in the middle 70′ both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will have a lot of sunshine while Sunday will have mostly cloudy skies ahead of a front that will bring our next rain chances. Both days will also bring windy conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50’s.

Monday will be warm with temperatures in the upper 70’s and mostly cloudy skies. It will be breezy Monday ahead of a front that will come on Monday into Tuesday. Showers moving in overnight is not out of the question. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s.

Tuesday a cold front will move in bringing showers and cooler temperatures. This front needs to watched closely for the potential for strong storms during the day. Otherwise, temperatures will be in the 60’s ahead of the front with temperatures dropping behind it.

Wednesday temperatures will be in the middle 50’s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

76° / 50°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 76° 50°

Friday

76° / 49°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 76° 49°

Saturday

76° / 57°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 76° 57°

Sunday

76° / 61°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 76° 61°

Monday

77° / 63°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 40% 77° 63°

Tuesday

68° / 36°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 68° 36°

Wednesday

55° / 32°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 55° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
50°

54°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
54°

59°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
59°

63°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
63°

65°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

71°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

72°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

73°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

76°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

75°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
75°

75°

5 PM
Sunny
3%
75°

65°

6 PM
Clear
4%
65°

59°

7 PM
Clear
5%
59°

59°

8 PM
Clear
6%
59°

57°

9 PM
Clear
10%
57°

56°

10 PM
Clear
10%
56°

55°

11 PM
Clear
10%
55°

54°

12 AM
Clear
10%
54°

53°

1 AM
Clear
10%
53°

52°

2 AM
Clear
10%
52°

52°

3 AM
Clear
10%
52°

51°

4 AM
Clear
10%
51°

51°

5 AM
Clear
10%
51°

51°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
51°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100