Thursday, October 31 Morning Forecast

Weather

BOO! Spooky cold this Halloween!

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOO! Spooky cold this Halloween!

After a trace of snow and a glaze of ice fell overnight, the first scare of this Halloween will be ICE SCRAPERS!

You’ll need to clean off your windshield this morning, give yourself an extra few minutes. Roads are in fine shape, but with temperatures near/ below freezing — bridges, overpasses, sidewalks could have a slick spot or two, just be cautious.

It’s also blustery cold this morning. Temperatures in the 30’s feel like the teens and 20’s on steady NW winds gusting to 25 mph. Make sure the kids have hats, gloves, and scarves at the bus stop!

Our system is exiting east this morning, expect clearing skies through the afternoon but temperatures stay cold. Highs still look to be spooky, in cold record territory. High of 39 degrees in Springfield would tie the record cold high from 1993.

It will be clear but cold for trick-or-treaters tonight. Make sure your ghouls and goblins are bundled under their costumes, temperatures will be in the 20’s and 30’s.

Another hard freeze is expected tonight. Lows plummet into the middle 20’s under clear skies.

Cool sunshine tomorrow with highs in the middle 50’s.

Another front comes through dry on Saturday, we’ll keep sunshine but temperatures get knocked back down into the 40’s. Gradually warming trend resumes early next week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Overcast

Springfield

29°F Overcast Feels like 19°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Branson

28°F Overcast Feels like 18°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

30°F Overcast Feels like 20°
Wind
14 mph WNW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
26°F A clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

39° / 26°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 10% 39° 26°

Friday

54° / 31°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 54° 31°

Saturday

48° / 30°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 48° 30°

Sunday

57° / 39°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 57° 39°

Monday

62° / 45°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 62° 45°

Tuesday

53° / 36°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 53° 36°

Wednesday

53° / 35°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 53° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

28°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
28°

27°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
27°

28°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
28°

29°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
29°

32°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
32°

34°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
34°

36°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
36°

38°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
38°

39°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

39°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

39°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

37°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
37°

33°

7 PM
Clear
0%
33°

31°

8 PM
Clear
0%
31°

30°

9 PM
Clear
0%
30°

29°

10 PM
Clear
0%
29°

29°

11 PM
Clear
0%
29°

29°

12 AM
Clear
0%
29°

28°

1 AM
Clear
0%
28°

28°

2 AM
Clear
0%
28°

28°

3 AM
Clear
0%
28°

29°

4 AM
Clear
0%
29°

29°

5 AM
Clear
0%
29°

29°

6 AM
Clear
0%
29°

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories

Community Calendar