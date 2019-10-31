Thursday, October 31 Morning Forecast

BOO! Spooky cold this Halloween!

After a trace of snow and a glaze of ice fell overnight, the first scare of this Halloween will be ICE SCRAPERS!

You’ll need to clean off your windshield this morning, give yourself an extra few minutes. Roads are in fine shape, but with temperatures near/ below freezing — bridges, overpasses, sidewalks could have a slick spot or two, just be cautious.

It’s also blustery cold this morning. Temperatures in the 30’s feel like the teens and 20’s on steady NW winds gusting to 25 mph. Make sure the kids have hats, gloves, and scarves at the bus stop!

Our system is exiting east this morning, expect clearing skies through the afternoon but temperatures stay cold. Highs still look to be spooky, in cold record territory. High of 39 degrees in Springfield would tie the record cold high from 1993.

It will be clear but cold for trick-or-treaters tonight. Make sure your ghouls and goblins are bundled under their costumes, temperatures will be in the 20’s and 30’s.

Another hard freeze is expected tonight. Lows plummet into the middle 20’s under clear skies.

Cool sunshine tomorrow with highs in the middle 50’s.

Another front comes through dry on Saturday, we’ll keep sunshine but temperatures get knocked back down into the 40’s. Gradually warming trend resumes early next week.