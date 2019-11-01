Thursday, October 31 Evening Forecast

A cold and clear Halloween developed out of the dreary and damp weather of the past few days. We began the day with the leftovers of our first bout of wintry weather. A bit of a glaze of ice was dusted with a touch of snow. It didn’t last long though with sunshine pushing temperatures above freezing. Temperatures managed to warm up to around 40° after morning lows in the upper 20s, our coldest readings of the season so far.

We’re looking at good set up for a temperature tumble this evening with temperatures expected to quickly drop through the 30s and into the upper 20s. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s across the area.

The cold will give way to sunshine and surging temperatures on Friday as we find ourselves ahead of a cold front. The combination of southwest winds and sunshine will lead to afternoon highs in the 50s, still below normal but much warmer than the past few days.

A cold front will slip across the area Friday night with little impact outside of some clouds and a hiccup in our warming trend Saturday. Temperatures Saturday morning will be around freezing with some clouds around through the morning, especially northeast of Springfield. The afternoon looks bright and chilly with highs in the upper 40s.

The second half of the weekend will feature a renewed warming trend with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 50s after a light freeze that morning.

Even warmer weather follows on Monday as we find ourselves ahead of yet another cold front. Clouds will be on the increase by the end of the day, but sunny skies for most of the day will manage to push temperatures into the low 60s.

A cold front will bring clouds and a few light showers to the area late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Chillier weather will come with the front too. The pattern looks a little questionable Wednesday and Thursday with some signals that clouds and showers or drizzle may be present. Temperatures look like they will remain below normal.

Clear

Springfield

35°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F A clear sky. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

36°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

34°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
26°F Mainly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

40° / 27°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 40° 27°

Friday

54° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 54° 31°

Saturday

48° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 48° 30°

Sunday

58° / 38°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 58° 38°

Monday

62° / 44°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 62° 44°

Tuesday

53° / 39°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 30% 53° 39°

Wednesday

52° / 36°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 52° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

31°

8 PM
Clear
0%
31°

30°

9 PM
Clear
0%
30°

29°

10 PM
Clear
0%
29°

29°

11 PM
Clear
0%
29°

29°

12 AM
Clear
0%
29°

28°

1 AM
Clear
0%
28°

28°

2 AM
Clear
0%
28°

28°

3 AM
Clear
0%
28°

28°

4 AM
Clear
0%
28°

28°

5 AM
Clear
0%
28°

28°

6 AM
Clear
0%
28°

29°

7 AM
Clear
0%
29°

30°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
30°

34°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
34°

40°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

45°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

49°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

54°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

54°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

53°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

48°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

44°

7 PM
Clear
0%
44°

