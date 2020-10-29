Thursday, October 29 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning with showers and cool temperatures in the 40’s. Temperatures will get stuck in the 40’s before the rain moves out this afternoon.

A Flood Watch continues until 7 PM this evening as showers continue bringing heavy pockets of rain and the chance for flooding. Rivers, creeks, and low-water crossings are the main concerns. As always, turn around, don’t drown.

An Areal Flood Warning issued for Christian, Douglas, Ozark, Stone, Taney, Webster, and Wright Counties until 2:45 PM where several inches of rainfall has already fallen. Flooding of low-water crossings is a concern.

Today will be cold again with falling temperatures throughout the day as the core of our storm finally moves out of here. Temperatures will try to rebound this afternoon but will still be in the 40’s. Rain will taper off during the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s and a morning freeze is possible under mostly starry skies.

Some patchy to dense fog will be possible Friday morning. You can expect a lot of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s for the day. Overnight lows will drop into the 30’s and 40’s.

Saturday looks warm with temperatures in the lower to middle 60’s with plenty of sunshine. It will be breezy ahead of a cold front that will come on Sunday. This front will be dry. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

A quiet cold front will move in bringing cooler conditions for Sunday but no rain chances. Temperatures will top off in the 50’s and overnight lows in the lower 30’s. A morning freeze is possible Monday morning.

The start of next week looks sunny and quiet. Temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 60’s.

Overcast

Springfield

45°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
20 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
30°F Cloudy with showers. Low 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

46°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

47°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

43°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
31°F Mainly clear. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

45° / 30°
Rain
Rain 50% 45° 30°

Friday

60° / 39°
Sunshine
Sunshine 20% 60° 39°

Saturday

65° / 39°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 65° 39°

Sunday

53° / 28°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 53° 28°

Monday

58° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 58° 40°

Tuesday

66° / 44°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 66° 44°

Wednesday

67° / 48°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 67° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

7 AM
Rain
79%
45°

43°

8 AM
Rain
78%
43°

43°

9 AM
Rain
100%
43°

42°

10 AM
Rain
100%
42°

41°

11 AM
Rain
92%
41°

41°

12 PM
Rain
78%
41°

39°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
39°

42°

2 PM
Cloudy
12%
42°

43°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
43°

45°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
45°

45°

5 PM
Sunny
2%
45°

44°

6 PM
Sunny
3%
44°

42°

7 PM
Clear
4%
42°

40°

8 PM
Clear
4%
40°

39°

9 PM
Clear
5%
39°

38°

10 PM
Clear
10%
38°

37°

11 PM
Clear
10%
37°

36°

12 AM
Clear
10%
36°

35°

1 AM
Clear
10%
35°

34°

2 AM
Clear
10%
34°

33°

3 AM
Clear
10%
33°

32°

4 AM
Clear
10%
32°

31°

5 AM
Clear
10%
31°

31°

6 AM
Clear
10%
31°

