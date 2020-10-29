Thursday, October 29 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning with showers and cool temperatures in the 40’s. Temperatures will get stuck in the 40’s before the rain moves out this afternoon.

A Flood Watch continues until 7 PM this evening as showers continue bringing heavy pockets of rain and the chance for flooding. Rivers, creeks, and low-water crossings are the main concerns. As always, turn around, don’t drown.





An Areal Flood Warning issued for Christian, Douglas, Ozark, Stone, Taney, Webster, and Wright Counties until 2:45 PM where several inches of rainfall has already fallen. Flooding of low-water crossings is a concern.





Today will be cold again with falling temperatures throughout the day as the core of our storm finally moves out of here. Temperatures will try to rebound this afternoon but will still be in the 40’s. Rain will taper off during the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s and a morning freeze is possible under mostly starry skies.

Some patchy to dense fog will be possible Friday morning. You can expect a lot of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s for the day. Overnight lows will drop into the 30’s and 40’s.

Saturday looks warm with temperatures in the lower to middle 60’s with plenty of sunshine. It will be breezy ahead of a cold front that will come on Sunday. This front will be dry. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

A quiet cold front will move in bringing cooler conditions for Sunday but no rain chances. Temperatures will top off in the 50’s and overnight lows in the lower 30’s. A morning freeze is possible Monday morning.

The start of next week looks sunny and quiet. Temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 60’s.