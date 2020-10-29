Thursday, October 29 Evening Forecast

The rain has ended. Totals for the past four days have been impressive, especially considering how dry the past 4 to 5 months have been. Springfield received 3 to 4″ of rain, making it the 4th wettest final week of October on record. Totals from Northwest Arkansas to Dent County, Missouri topped 6″ in places.

The rain has ended and clouds will clear out this evening. We ended the day with a bit of sun in Springfield. With the clearing skies, light winds, and very wet conditions around the area, we may have to deal with at least some patchy dense fog by Friday morning. Temperatures will also fall a little below freezing across much of the area with the coldest readings in Southwest Missouri where upper 20s are expected.

The morning cold will give way to a beautiful Friday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and low 60s and winds will remain light. It looks like a great day to enjoy fall colors that are just about at peak levels.

Temperatures will be chilly Friday evening for area football games with temperatures sliding back into the 40s quickly after the sun goes down. Morning lows Saturday will remain well above freezing.

Halloween Day looks beautiful too and warmer. Southwest winds ahead of an approaching cold front will send afternoon temperatures into the low to mid-60s. Winds will be breezy with gusts over 20 mph. Weather conditions Halloween evening will be chilly and quiet with temperatures falling through the 50s into the upper 40s. Winds don’t look too strong.

Colder weather will spread in behind Saturday night’s cold front. Sunday looks sunny and chilly with highs in the low to mid-50s. The cold air mass moving in will set the area up for a widespread freeze by Monday morning with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

The pattern next week will be dry with a warming trend. Temperatures will be climbing throughout the week with highs near 70° by Wednesday. A weak upper-level storm may bring a bit of cloudiness to the area Wednesday into Thursday, but the week as a whole looks sunny. No rain is expected in the area through Saturday of the following weekend with a storm taking shape that Sunday into Monday.

