Thursday, October 28 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

51° / 43°
Rain
Rain 70% 51° 43°

Friday

48° / 40°
Showers
Showers 50% 48° 40°

Saturday

59° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 59° 40°

Sunday

61° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 61° 40°

Monday

53° / 37°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 53° 37°

Tuesday

47° / 37°
Showers
Showers 30% 47° 37°

Wednesday

43° / 34°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 43° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

9 AM
Showers
47%
49°

49°

10 AM
Showers
63%
49°

48°

11 AM
Light Rain
76%
48°

48°

12 PM
Rain
92%
48°

48°

1 PM
Rain
89%
48°

47°

2 PM
Rain
92%
47°

46°

3 PM
Light Rain
85%
46°

46°

4 PM
Light Rain
81%
46°

46°

5 PM
Light Rain
84%
46°

46°

6 PM
Light Rain/Wind
84%
46°

45°

7 PM
Light Rain
75%
45°

45°

8 PM
Light Rain
76%
45°

44°

9 PM
Light Rain
75%
44°

45°

10 PM
Light Rain
71%
45°

45°

11 PM
Light Rain
74%
45°

45°

12 AM
Light Rain
71%
45°

45°

1 AM
Light Rain
61%
45°

45°

2 AM
Light Rain
61%
45°

45°

3 AM
Light Rain
65%
45°

46°

4 AM
Light Rain
76%
46°

46°

5 AM
Light Rain
73%
46°

46°

6 AM
Light Rain
69%
46°

46°

7 AM
Light Rain
64%
46°

46°

8 AM
Light Rain
66%
46°

Shower chances remain on the higher side of the spectrum today and again on Friday as this area of low pressure slowly but surely moves through the region. Periods of rain are on tap with blustery conditions thanks to the proximity of the low to the viewing area. As this low starts to move eastward, winds will come back around from the north and this will keep temps well below normal today and tomorrow. Winds could occasionally gust up to 45 mph from the NW and that is why Wind Advisories have been issued across the Ozarks. The wind flow will usher in much cooler air with falling temps expected into the afternoon. Temps will be in the lower 50s to begin the day with a tumble back into the mid and upper 40s during this afternoon. We may be able to squeak out a little sunshine Friday but overall, cloudy conditions prevail. Highs will only be in the upper 40s and lower 50s which is well below average. This disturbance finally exits late Friday and high pressure will take over in its wake. Sunshine returns as we kick-start our Halloween Weekend with an abundance of it on tap Saturday and Halloween. Highs will be seasonably cool both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures topping off in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Trick-or-Treating weather is looking just spooktacular! Temps will likely be in the mid to upper 50s under mainly clear skies. Another storm system moves in late Monday and it’s looking like it could bring a few showers by nighttime. That cold front looks to bring a solid blast of chilly air and possibly our first widespread frost of the season. Showers will be possible throughout Tuesday and Wednesday as well with temperatures remaining well below average for this time of the year. Expect highs to be in the realm of the upper 40s and lower 50s Tuesday under cloudy skies. Even colder conditions are on the docket for Wednesday with readings in the lower 40s. A few snowflakes could mix in with the lingering moisture Wednesday night as temps fall close to the freezing mark.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Rain

Springfield Mo

50°F Rain Feels like 45°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
43°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
19 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Rain

Branson

52°F Rain Feels like 50°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
46°F Cloudy with showers. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
17 mph NNW
Precip
51%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Cloudy

Harrison

51°F Cloudy Feels like 48°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 44F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
44°F Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 44F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
18 mph NW
Precip
73%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Rain Shower

Rolla

50°F Rain Shower Feels like 48°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
46°F Rain likely. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
13 mph NNW
Precip
78%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Rain Shower

West Plains

55°F Rain Shower Feels like 53°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
46°F Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
15 mph NNW
Precip
83%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

