Thursday, October 24 Morning Forecast

Shower chances through Saturday —

We’re starting off this morning with clouds and showers. Showers will continue to fill in from the southwest throughout the day today. Temperatures will stay on the cool side, only topping off in the upper 40’s to maybe the lower 50’s. Showers will continue into the overnight hours with temperatures staying in the 40’s.

Showers continue into your Friday morning before moving out giving us a brief break from the rain. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with overnight lows in the lower 40’s.

A piece of energy that was left behind from showers will move in the Ozarks introducing another shower chance on Saturday. Temperatures will top off in the lower 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

When all is said and done, we could be looking at anywhere between 2-3+ inches of rainfall in extreme southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas. Here is Springfield, anywhere between 1-2″ is possible. Totals become lighter the further north and east you go.

Sunday we finally break the cycle and temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will be in the lower 40’s.

Monday a few clouds filter in before rain chances return on Tuesday. Behind those showers will be cold air by the middle and end of next week.