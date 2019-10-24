Thursday, October 24 Morning Forecast

Shower chances through Saturday —

We’re starting off this morning with clouds and showers. Showers will continue to fill in from the southwest throughout the day today. Temperatures will stay on the cool side, only topping off in the upper 40’s to maybe the lower 50’s. Showers will continue into the overnight hours with temperatures staying in the 40’s.

Showers continue into your Friday morning before moving out giving us a brief break from the rain. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with overnight lows in the lower 40’s.

A piece of energy that was left behind from showers will move in the Ozarks introducing another shower chance on Saturday. Temperatures will top off in the lower 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

When all is said and done, we could be looking at anywhere between 2-3+ inches of rainfall in extreme southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas. Here is Springfield, anywhere between 1-2″ is possible. Totals become lighter the further north and east you go.

Sunday we finally break the cycle and temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will be in the lower 40’s.

Monday a few clouds filter in before rain chances return on Tuesday. Behind those showers will be cold air by the middle and end of next week.

Overcast

Springfield

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Branson

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

49° / 41°
Rain
Friday

50° / 43°
Showers ending by midday
Saturday

52° / 40°
Chance of showers
Sunday

67° / 43°
More sun than clouds
Monday

63° / 42°
Times of sun and clouds
Tuesday

56° / 33°
Times of sun and clouds
Wednesday

44° / 26°
Chance of afternoon showers
Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

7 AM
Rain
60%
49°

48°

8 AM
Rain
80%
48°

47°

9 AM
Rain
80%
47°

46°

10 AM
Rain
80%
46°

47°

11 AM
Rain
80%
47°

47°

12 PM
Rain
90%
47°

47°

1 PM
Rain
70%
47°

47°

2 PM
Rain
70%
47°

49°

3 PM
Light Rain
70%
49°

49°

4 PM
Rain
80%
49°

48°

5 PM
Rain
80%
48°

47°

6 PM
Rain
90%
47°

45°

7 PM
Rain
90%
45°

44°

8 PM
Rain
100%
44°

44°

9 PM
Rain
90%
44°

44°

10 PM
Rain
80%
44°

44°

11 PM
Light Rain
70%
44°

43°

12 AM
Light Rain
70%
43°

43°

1 AM
Showers
50%
43°

43°

2 AM
Showers
50%
43°

43°

3 AM
Showers
50%
43°

43°

4 AM
Showers
40%
43°

43°

5 AM
Showers
40%
43°

43°

6 AM
Showers
40%
43°

