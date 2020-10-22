Thursday, October 22 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning warm and a bit sticky. Temperatures are in the 60’s as you head out the door. It will be a warm and sunny day ahead of a cold front that will come in overnight bringing cooler conditions and rain chances.

A wind advisory has been issued for Barton and Vernon Counties from 9 AM – 5 PM where wind gusts anywhere from 35-45 mph are possible. Be careful next to high profile vehicles during your morning commute.





Thursday looks warm and breezy ahead of another front. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with plenty of sunshine and breezy conditions. Gusts up to 40 mph are not out of the question. We could break a few records today, especially here in Springfield and possibly Joplin. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s. The cold front will approach the Ozarks overnight bringing rain chances.

Friday, another front will move in bringing more shower chances and cooler temperatures. We will start the day off in the 60’s and temperatures will fall as we head into Friday afternoon. Most of the rain should be gone by the afternoon, patchy drizzle will still be possible. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.







Saturday looks cloudy with temperatures stuck in the 50’s. A few showers/patchy drizzle is possible. Overnight lows drop into the lower 40’s. Sunday will have rain chances again with temperatures in the 60’s. The start of the week looks cold and wet with temperatures in the 40’s.