Thursday, October 22 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We are starting off this morning warm and a bit sticky. Temperatures are in the 60’s as you head out the door. It will be a warm and sunny day ahead of a cold front that will come in overnight bringing cooler conditions and rain chances.

A wind advisory has been issued for Barton and Vernon Counties from 9 AM – 5 PM where wind gusts anywhere from 35-45 mph are possible. Be careful next to high profile vehicles during your morning commute.

Thursday looks warm and breezy ahead of another front. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s with plenty of sunshine and breezy conditions. Gusts up to 40 mph are not out of the question. We could break a few records today, especially here in Springfield and possibly Joplin. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60’s. The cold front will approach the Ozarks overnight bringing rain chances.

Friday, another front will move in bringing more shower chances and cooler temperatures. We will start the day off in the 60’s and temperatures will fall as we head into Friday afternoon. Most of the rain should be gone by the afternoon, patchy drizzle will still be possible. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Saturday looks cloudy with temperatures stuck in the 50’s. A few showers/patchy drizzle is possible. Overnight lows drop into the lower 40’s. Sunday will have rain chances again with temperatures in the 60’s. The start of the week looks cold and wet with temperatures in the 40’s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
61°F Clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
63°F Clear this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
56°F Clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Mainly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

84° / 63°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 20% 84° 63°

Friday

63° / 40°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 20% 63° 40°

Saturday

51° / 47°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 51° 47°

Sunday

64° / 37°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 40% 64° 37°

Monday

44° / 37°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 60% 44° 37°

Tuesday

43° / 36°
Showers
Showers 50% 43° 36°

Wednesday

55° / 39°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 20% 55° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

7 AM
Clear
3%
63°

65°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
65°

67°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
67°

71°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
71°

74°

11 AM
Sunny
3%
74°

78°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
78°

80°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

84°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

84°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

83°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

79°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
79°

76°

7 PM
Clear
2%
76°

73°

8 PM
Clear
2%
73°

72°

9 PM
Clear
3%
72°

70°

10 PM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

11 PM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

12 AM
Clear
10%
68°

67°

1 AM
Clear
20%
67°

67°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
67°

65°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
65°

64°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
64°

63°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
63°

58°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
58°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100