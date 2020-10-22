Thursday, October 22 Evening Forecast

Summer-like conditions swept back into the area Thursday on gusty southerly winds. The warmth came with humidity too. By mid-afternoon, temperatures were in the mid-80s in many places. Springfield set a new record high of 85°, besting the old record of 84° set last in 1963. This near-record warmth will be short-lived with a strong cold front arriving by sunrise.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies and warm temperatures through the evening. Clouds will be on the increase after 3 am as a cold front begins to make its push across the Ozarks. Showers will arrive with the front and continue behind the front into Friday morning. Some thunder is also possible. Temperatures will quickly tumble behind the front, falling back into the 40s during the morning, eventually settling in the low 40s by the end of the day. The best chance for heavier rain will end by late morning with some drizzle possible through the afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the north.







Clouds may thin out some to the north Friday evening but should fill back in overnight with cloudy skies to start the day Saturday. Temperatures will settle into the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday looks chilly, but the question is will we see some sun. Right now, it looks like the low cloudiness may be tough to shake. This will keep temperatures from climbing much on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. IF we see more sun than expected then temperatures will climb into the 50s.

Clouds will thicken up by the end of the day heading into Saturday night. A little bit of patchy drizzle may develop Saturday night into Sunday morning as warmer air tries to spread north ahead of the next strong cold front.

Skies will stay mainly cloudy on Sunday with showers breaking out later in the day, continuing into the overnight. The cold front should make a push southeast across the area Sunday evening with colder air pouring back in. This will send temperatures tumbling through the 40s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 30s Monday morning. There likely won’t be much recovery with more rain and drizzle expected throughout the day.

The pattern will remain cold and wet with a continuation of rain and drizzle through Tuesday. Rain amounts over the two-day stretch will be in the 1 to 2″ range with higher amounts possible to the south. Temperatures won’t change much stuck in the 30s and 40s.

There may be a break in the wet pattern Wednesday. The core of the storm will still be positioned to the west though and this means we likely won’t clear out much. Temperatures look a little warmer though and the day looks drier.

Wet weather returns on Thursday as the storm finally passes through the region. Temperatures will remain cool. Drier weather will follow as we close out the week and Halloween Day looks like it will be cool and dry.