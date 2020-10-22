Thursday, October 22 Evening Forecast

Summer-like conditions swept back into the area Thursday on gusty southerly winds. The warmth came with humidity too. By mid-afternoon, temperatures were in the mid-80s in many places. Springfield set a new record high of 85°, besting the old record of 84° set last in 1963. This near-record warmth will be short-lived with a strong cold front arriving by sunrise.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies and warm temperatures through the evening. Clouds will be on the increase after 3 am as a cold front begins to make its push across the Ozarks. Showers will arrive with the front and continue behind the front into Friday morning. Some thunder is also possible. Temperatures will quickly tumble behind the front, falling back into the 40s during the morning, eventually settling in the low 40s by the end of the day. The best chance for heavier rain will end by late morning with some drizzle possible through the afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the north.

Clouds may thin out some to the north Friday evening but should fill back in overnight with cloudy skies to start the day Saturday. Temperatures will settle into the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday looks chilly, but the question is will we see some sun. Right now, it looks like the low cloudiness may be tough to shake. This will keep temperatures from climbing much on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. IF we see more sun than expected then temperatures will climb into the 50s.

Clouds will thicken up by the end of the day heading into Saturday night. A little bit of patchy drizzle may develop Saturday night into Sunday morning as warmer air tries to spread north ahead of the next strong cold front.

Skies will stay mainly cloudy on Sunday with showers breaking out later in the day, continuing into the overnight. The cold front should make a push southeast across the area Sunday evening with colder air pouring back in. This will send temperatures tumbling through the 40s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 30s Monday morning. There likely won’t be much recovery with more rain and drizzle expected throughout the day.

The pattern will remain cold and wet with a continuation of rain and drizzle through Tuesday. Rain amounts over the two-day stretch will be in the 1 to 2″ range with higher amounts possible to the south. Temperatures won’t change much stuck in the 30s and 40s.

There may be a break in the wet pattern Wednesday. The core of the storm will still be positioned to the west though and this means we likely won’t clear out much. Temperatures look a little warmer though and the day looks drier.

Wet weather returns on Thursday as the storm finally passes through the region. Temperatures will remain cool. Drier weather will follow as we close out the week and Halloween Day looks like it will be cool and dry.

Clear

Springfield

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Branson

73°F Few Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
64°F Becoming partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
56°F Becoming partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

85° / 54°
Late night thunderstorms
Late night thunderstorms 80% 85° 54°

Friday

54° / 37°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 20% 54° 37°

Saturday

49° / 46°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 49° 46°

Sunday

61° / 38°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 40% 61° 38°

Monday

43° / 35°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 60% 43° 35°

Tuesday

41° / 36°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 41° 36°

Wednesday

55° / 45°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 55° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

7 PM
Clear
2%
76°

73°

8 PM
Clear
2%
73°

72°

9 PM
Clear
3%
72°

71°

10 PM
Clear
0%
71°

69°

11 PM
Clear
0%
69°

69°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

68°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

66°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
66°

66°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
66°

65°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
65°

60°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
60°

57°

7 AM
Rain
70%
57°

51°

8 AM
Light Rain
70%
51°

49°

9 AM
Showers
60%
49°

46°

10 AM
Rain
60%
46°

45°

11 AM
Light Rain
70%
45°

44°

12 PM
Light Rain
70%
44°

44°

1 PM
Showers
50%
44°

44°

2 PM
Showers
40%
44°

44°

3 PM
Few Showers
30%
44°

44°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
44°

44°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
44°

45°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
45°

