Thursday, October 21 Morning Forecast

High pressure has been building in behind the cold front that brought a few showers to the area yesterday. Conditions are looking drier as a result, with a smooth commute expected this morning. Our Friday eve is looking much cooler, with highs in the low to mid-60s for the metro under mostly sunny skies. Low will be around the 40s as we ring in Friday so make sure you have the jacket as you’re headed out the door. Another warming trend develops ahead of our next disturbance which brings the chance of showers and storms this coming weekend. It’s looking like a stalled front and an area of low pressure will spark up showers and storms Saturday, scattered about the Ozarks. A better chance of showers arrives into Sunday as this upper-level area of low pressure works through the region. With the help of strong SW winds, the warmth continues to stream in with highs in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday. It’s definitely not looking like a washout of a weekend but if you have outdoor plans, make sure you monitor our latest forecast! We’re also going to have to monitor the potential for stronger to severe storms on Sunday with more warmth and more instability developing. We’ll have a good bit of wind shear or that turning of the winds in the atmosphere that helps organize storms. This is something we’ll be watching extremely close so stay tuned. Some showers may linger into Monday with temps cooling back down into the 60s in the wake of that storm system. Temps then rebound briefly Tuesday ahead of yet another disturbance. We’re back into the 70s during Tuesday afternoon with our next chance of showers on tap for Wednesday along with much cooler conditions. Afternoon readings on Wednesday will likely be back into the lower 60s under cloudy skies.

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer