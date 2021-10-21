Thursday, October 21 Morning Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

62° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 62° 41°

Friday

72° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 50°

Saturday

70° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 70° 59°

Sunday

76° / 55°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 76° 55°

Monday

64° / 45°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 64° 45°

Tuesday

70° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 70° 48°

Wednesday

60° / 48°
Showers
Showers 30% 60° 48°

46°

7 AM
Clear
2%
46°

46°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
46°

48°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
48°

50°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
50°

53°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

55°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

57°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

59°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

60°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

60°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

59°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

58°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
58°

54°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
54°

51°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
51°

50°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
50°

49°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
49°

47°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
47°

46°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
46°

46°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
46°

45°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
45°

44°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
44°

44°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
44°

44°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
44°

42°

6 AM
Clear
7%
42°

High pressure has been building in behind the cold front that brought a few showers to the area yesterday. Conditions are looking drier as a result, with a smooth commute expected this morning. Our Friday eve is looking much cooler, with highs in the low to mid-60s for the metro under mostly sunny skies. Low will be around the 40s as we ring in Friday so make sure you have the jacket as you’re headed out the door. Another warming trend develops ahead of our next disturbance which brings the chance of showers and storms this coming weekend. It’s looking like a stalled front and an area of low pressure will spark up showers and storms Saturday, scattered about the Ozarks. A better chance of showers arrives into Sunday as this upper-level area of low pressure works through the region. With the help of strong SW winds, the warmth continues to stream in with highs in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday. It’s definitely not looking like a washout of a weekend but if you have outdoor plans, make sure you monitor our latest forecast! We’re also going to have to monitor the potential for stronger to severe storms on Sunday with more warmth and more instability developing. We’ll have a good bit of wind shear or that turning of the winds in the atmosphere that helps organize storms. This is something we’ll be watching extremely close so stay tuned. Some showers may linger into Monday with temps cooling back down into the 60s in the wake of that storm system. Temps then rebound briefly Tuesday ahead of yet another disturbance. We’re back into the 70s during Tuesday afternoon with our next chance of showers on tap for Wednesday along with much cooler conditions. Afternoon readings on Wednesday will likely be back into the lower 60s under cloudy skies.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Clear

Springfield Mo

44°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Branson

47°F Fair Feels like 46°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

50°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

48°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

50°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

