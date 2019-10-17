Thursday, October 17 Morning Forecast

Another cold start this morning with lows dipping into the 30’s.

High pressure remains in control today, keeping skies mostly sunny. However, the high will scoot to the east, kicking southerly winds and more mild temperatures. Highs today get into the 70’s.

Chilly and clear tonight with lows in the middle 40’s.

We’ll have another beautiful day tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 70’s on steady south winds.

A two-part storm arrives by the weekend. The weaker part of the storm arrives with a few showers early Saturday. We’ll dry out in the afternoon with just a few lingering clouds.

A much more potent storm arrives late Sunday. Expect a dry, breezy, and warm day on Sunday ahead of the front. Showers/ storms arrive overnight, some could be strong. Showers/ storms linger into early Monday.

Temperatures will be cooler on a breezy north wind Monday afternoon. We trend back closer to normal by the middle of the week.