Thursday, October 15 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning with some light showers and some wet roads this morning. Those showers will move out with a cold front, leaving behind a few clouds and cooler conditions for your Thursday.

Today will be cooler with temperatures in the middle 60’s but still with sunshine. Overnight lows will be cold, dropping into the upper 30’s.

A frost advisory has been issued for all of our counties starting at 3 AM Friday morning and going until 9 AM. Protect your plants overnight.

Friday looks pleasant with temperatures in the middle 60’s and plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Saturday looks nice and mild. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s with plenty of sunshine. Winds will be gusty though out of the southwest leading to increased fire danger. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s.

A cold front will start to move in on Sunday. I expect increasing clouds and maybe a few showers later in the day. Temperatures will still top off in the lower 70’s. Overnight lows in the lower 50’s.

This front is tricky. But, it looks like it will stall across the Ozarks Monday and Tuesday, which brings the chance of showers both days. Timing and totals are still something that needs to be nailed down a bit better.