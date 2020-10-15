Thursday, October 15 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning with some light showers and some wet roads this morning. Those showers will move out with a cold front, leaving behind a few clouds and cooler conditions for your Thursday.

Today will be cooler with temperatures in the middle 60’s but still with sunshine. Overnight lows will be cold, dropping into the upper 30’s.

A frost advisory has been issued for all of our counties starting at 3 AM Friday morning and going until 9 AM. Protect your plants overnight.

Friday looks pleasant with temperatures in the middle 60’s and plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Saturday looks nice and mild. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s with plenty of sunshine. Winds will be gusty though out of the southwest leading to increased fire danger. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s.

A cold front will start to move in on Sunday. I expect increasing clouds and maybe a few showers later in the day. Temperatures will still top off in the lower 70’s. Overnight lows in the lower 50’s.

This front is tricky. But, it looks like it will stall across the Ozarks Monday and Tuesday, which brings the chance of showers both days. Timing and totals are still something that needs to be nailed down a bit better.

Overcast

Springfield

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy. Low 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Branson

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A few clouds. Low near 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F A clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Scattered frost possible. Low near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy skies. Scattered frost possible. Low near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

64° / 35°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 0% 64° 35°

Friday

64° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 64° 42°

Saturday

71° / 51°
Mainly sunny and windy
Mainly sunny and windy 0% 71° 51°

Sunday

71° / 53°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 20% 71° 53°

Monday

65° / 48°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 20% 65° 48°

Tuesday

66° / 52°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 20% 66° 52°

Wednesday

72° / 55°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 72° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
55°

58°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
58°

57°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

58°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

59°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

61°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

62°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

64°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

62°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

60°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

53°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

51°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
51°

50°

9 PM
Clear
0%
50°

46°

10 PM
Clear
0%
46°

44°

11 PM
Clear
0%
44°

42°

12 AM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

1 AM
Clear
0%
41°

40°

2 AM
Clear
0%
40°

39°

3 AM
Clear
0%
39°

37°

4 AM
Clear
0%
37°

36°

5 AM
Clear
0%
36°

36°

6 AM
Clear
0%
36°

