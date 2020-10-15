Thursday, October 15 Evening Forecast

Chilly weather replaced Wednesday’s round of summer warmth. Temperatures were only in the 50s and low 60s Thursday afternoon, a full 25° colder than the day before. Skies have been slow to clear, but will become clear overnight with temperatures dropping to the chilliest levels of the fall so far, cold enough for some frost. A Frost Advisory has been posted for all of the area with a Freeze Warning for areas from Rolla south across Eminence.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly clear skies with winds becoming very light. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s with frost developing on the rooftops and open grassy areas. A light freeze is more likely closer to Rolla and Eminence, but it will be a night where many typically colder locations north of Hwy. 60 dip a little below freezing. With that, it’s time to bring in any cold sensitive plants.





The morning cold Friday will give way to a cool and sunny afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Friday night is looking a cold, but it will be chilly with temperatures falling through the 40s. Skies will be mostly clear with winds picking up by Saturday morning.

Saturday looks sunny and mild with gusty winds out of the south to southwest. Winds gusts will likely gust between 30 and 40 mph. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the low to mid 70s.





A cold front will arrive near sunrise Sunday. This is a big change to the forecast, as it now looks like a front will arrive early in the day Sunday rather than wait until later in the day. This will lead to a morning high with temperatures falling back into the 40s. Skies will remain cloudy throughout the day with brisk northeast winds and showers.

The cold front looks like it will stall and remain to our south through Monday. This will put most of the area on the cool and cloudy side of the front with more showers expected.

By Tuesday, the front will try to lift north across the area. We’ll, still have a chance for showers with temperatures trending warmer throughout the day. The front should lift north of the area by Wednesday. Morning clouds will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon with temperatures warming into the low 70s. Thursday looks even warmer with another cold front approaching from the northwest. The day as a whole looks warm and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Showers and thunderstorms look possible with the front late in the day into Thursday night.

The multiple opportunities for rain should lead to the most widespread rainfall since the end of September. It’s tough to pin down rain totals given the high uncertainty in the forecast, but amounts of a half an inch to more than an inch look possible.