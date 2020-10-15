Thursday, October 15 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chilly weather replaced Wednesday’s round of summer warmth. Temperatures were only in the 50s and low 60s Thursday afternoon, a full 25° colder than the day before. Skies have been slow to clear, but will become clear overnight with temperatures dropping to the chilliest levels of the fall so far, cold enough for some frost. A Frost Advisory has been posted for all of the area with a Freeze Warning for areas from Rolla south across Eminence.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly clear skies with winds becoming very light. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s with frost developing on the rooftops and open grassy areas. A light freeze is more likely closer to Rolla and Eminence, but it will be a night where many typically colder locations north of Hwy. 60 dip a little below freezing. With that, it’s time to bring in any cold sensitive plants.

The morning cold Friday will give way to a cool and sunny afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Friday night is looking a cold, but it will be chilly with temperatures falling through the 40s. Skies will be mostly clear with winds picking up by Saturday morning.

Saturday looks sunny and mild with gusty winds out of the south to southwest. Winds gusts will likely gust between 30 and 40 mph. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the low to mid 70s.

A cold front will arrive near sunrise Sunday. This is a big change to the forecast, as it now looks like a front will arrive early in the day Sunday rather than wait until later in the day. This will lead to a morning high with temperatures falling back into the 40s. Skies will remain cloudy throughout the day with brisk northeast winds and showers.

The cold front looks like it will stall and remain to our south through Monday. This will put most of the area on the cool and cloudy side of the front with more showers expected.

By Tuesday, the front will try to lift north across the area. We’ll, still have a chance for showers with temperatures trending warmer throughout the day. The front should lift north of the area by Wednesday. Morning clouds will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon with temperatures warming into the low 70s. Thursday looks even warmer with another cold front approaching from the northwest. The day as a whole looks warm and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Showers and thunderstorms look possible with the front late in the day into Thursday night.

The multiple opportunities for rain should lead to the most widespread rainfall since the end of September. It’s tough to pin down rain totals given the high uncertainty in the forecast, but amounts of a half an inch to more than an inch look possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

54°F Broken Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F A few clouds. Low near 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Clear skies. Low around 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

West Plains

52°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 52°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

58° / 34°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 58° 34°

Friday

64° / 43°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 64° 43°

Saturday

73° / 53°
Sunny and wind
Sunny and wind 0% 73° 53°

Sunday

56° / 42°
Showers possible
Showers possible 20% 56° 42°

Monday

57° / 53°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 20% 57° 53°

Tuesday

68° / 52°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 68° 52°

Wednesday

72° / 56°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 72° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

7 PM
Clear
0%
53°

50°

8 PM
Clear
0%
50°

50°

9 PM
Clear
0%
50°

46°

10 PM
Clear
0%
46°

43°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
43°

42°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
42°

41°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
41°

39°

2 AM
Clear
0%
39°

38°

3 AM
Clear
0%
38°

37°

4 AM
Clear
0%
37°

36°

5 AM
Clear
0%
36°

36°

6 AM
Clear
0%
36°

35°

7 AM
Clear
0%
35°

37°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
37°

44°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

51°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

55°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

58°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

60°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

62°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

63°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

63°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

62°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

59°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

Trending Stories