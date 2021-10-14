Thursday, October 14 Morning Forecast

The unsettled trend continues throughout the Ozarks for our Thursday as tropical moisture streams up from the southwest. With a boundary draped across the area and the tropical remnants of “Pamela” moving through, we are expecting more widespread showers and embedded thunderstorms. This would likely make for a somewhat cooler afternoon with temps around the 70° mark. We do have a Marginal Risk in place for some of us as well, meaning an isolated severe storm is possible with gusty winds being the main hazard. The rain is looking to taper off just a little bit later on this evening but we’re not done with the wet weather just yet. One last wave of moisture will impact the viewing area late tonight into early Friday evening as a storm pushes a cold front across the area. Temperatures will take a tumble on Friday accompanied by gusty winds as this stationary front finally shifts eastward. Northwesterly winds will be stronger behind the boundary which will start to usher in cooler and drier air into the weekend. Rain totals through the end of the week will generally be between 1 and 3″ with the higher amounts centered along the interstate. A nice weekend will follow as high pressure takes over and this will keep us pleasant both Saturday and Sunday. Morning temperatures will be on the cold side in the 30s and the 40s with afternoon readings in the low to middle 60s. High pressure holds strong into early next week which will give us lots of sunshine through Monday but we are tracking our next cold front in the Tuesday to Wednesday timeframe. This could bring the potential for a couple of showers but also another cool-down to the Ozarks. Ahead of the disturbance, a nice warming trend takes shape with highs rebounding into the lower 70s Sunday through Tuesday. Wednesday is looking cooler at this point with afternoon readings falling back into the upper 60s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer