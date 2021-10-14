Thursday, October 14 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

70° / 60°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 70° 60°

Friday

63° / 41°
Showers
Showers 40% 63° 41°

Saturday

64° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 64° 40°

Sunday

70° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 70° 46°

Monday

72° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 50°

Tuesday

73° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 73° 51°

Wednesday

67° / 46°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 67° 46°

Hourly Forecast

66°

11 AM
Cloudy
18%
66°

67°

12 PM
Few Showers
31%
67°

68°

1 PM
Few Showers
33%
68°

68°

2 PM
Cloudy
16%
68°

69°

3 PM
Cloudy
17%
69°

70°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
70°

69°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
69°

69°

6 PM
Showers
35%
69°

67°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
67°

65°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
65°

64°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
64°

64°

10 PM
Few Showers
31%
64°

64°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
64°

64°

12 AM
Few Showers
32%
64°

63°

1 AM
Showers
35%
63°

63°

2 AM
Showers
38%
63°

63°

3 AM
Showers
40%
63°

63°

4 AM
Showers
47%
63°

63°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
63°

63°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
63°

63°

7 AM
Rain
69%
63°

60°

8 AM
Rain
66%
60°

60°

9 AM
Rain
66%
60°

59°

10 AM
Showers
51%
59°

The unsettled trend continues throughout the Ozarks for our Thursday as tropical moisture streams up from the southwest. With a boundary draped across the area and the tropical remnants of “Pamela” moving through, we are expecting more widespread showers and embedded thunderstorms. This would likely make for a somewhat cooler afternoon with temps around the 70° mark. We do have a Marginal Risk in place for some of us as well, meaning an isolated severe storm is possible with gusty winds being the main hazard. The rain is looking to taper off just a little bit later on this evening but we’re not done with the wet weather just yet. One last wave of moisture will impact the viewing area late tonight into early Friday evening as a storm pushes a cold front across the area. Temperatures will take a tumble on Friday accompanied by gusty winds as this stationary front finally shifts eastward. Northwesterly winds will be stronger behind the boundary which will start to usher in cooler and drier air into the weekend. Rain totals through the end of the week will generally be between 1 and 3″ with the higher amounts centered along the interstate. A nice weekend will follow as high pressure takes over and this will keep us pleasant both Saturday and Sunday. Morning temperatures will be on the cold side in the 30s and the 40s with afternoon readings in the low to middle 60s. High pressure holds strong into early next week which will give us lots of sunshine through Monday but we are tracking our next cold front in the Tuesday to Wednesday timeframe. This could bring the potential for a couple of showers but also another cool-down to the Ozarks. Ahead of the disturbance, a nice warming trend takes shape with highs rebounding into the lower 70s Sunday through Tuesday. Wednesday is looking cooler at this point with afternoon readings falling back into the upper 60s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

64°F Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially early. Low 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
60°F Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially early. Low 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Showers in the Vicinity

Branson

66°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 66°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
63°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
57%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

65°F Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
62°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
34%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Rain

Rolla

65°F Rain Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
59°F Cloudy with showers. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
55%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

68°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
65°F Cloudy with showers. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
54%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

