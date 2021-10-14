Thursday, October 14 Evening Forecast

The heavy rain threat has faded, but more wet weather is on the way.

For tonight, A wave of showers and thunderstorms will slip out of the area this evening with mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers for most of the rest of the night. There may be a bit of patchy fog as well. It will remain unusually soupy for October with temperatures stuck in the 60s.

The next wave of showers and thunderstorms will move in from the west near sunrise Friday. Most of this activity will tend to focus south of the interstate. Showers and few thunderstorms will spread east throughout the morning with the cold front as it finally gets a push east across the area. No widespread severe weather is expected, but there is a risk for a few isolated severe storms Friday morning through about mid-afternoon south of a Harrison, AR, to Salem, MO, line. Showers and drizzle will continue for much of the area behind the front with temperatures taking a tumble. Morning temperatures in the 60s will fall back through the 50s. Temperatures could even dip into the upper 40s by around mid-afternoon for some areas near the interstate.







The rain should be on the way out with some clearing by late afternoon from west to east. A clear and cold night will follow with morning lows Saturday in the upper 30s and low 40s. A few typically colder locations could experience some patchy frost.

Saturday looks beautiful, sunny, and cool with highs in the low to mid-60s. Another cold night will follow with lows again in the upper 30s to low 40s. Temperatures Sunday will warm to near 70° under sunny skies. Winds will be breezy both days, but not overly strong.





Mild and quiet weather will continue into early next week with the next cold front arriving by Wednesday. Some clouds and a few light showers may arrive with the front with temperatures a little cooler later next week.

Download the KOLR10 Weather App in the Apple Store

Download the KOLR10 Weather App on Google Play