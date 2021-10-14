Thursday, October 14 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

66° / 61°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 66° 61°

Friday

63° / 40°
Showers
Showers 40% 63° 40°

Saturday

63° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 63° 40°

Sunday

70° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 70° 46°

Monday

72° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 50°

Tuesday

73° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 73° 52°

Wednesday

67° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 67° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
66°

65°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
65°

64°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
64°

63°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
63°

63°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
63°

63°

4 AM
Few Showers
40%
63°

63°

5 AM
Rain
61%
63°

62°

6 AM
Rain
68%
62°

61°

7 AM
Rain
62%
61°

60°

8 AM
Showers
56%
60°

61°

9 AM
Showers
53%
61°

61°

10 AM
Showers
47%
61°

60°

11 AM
Showers
54%
60°

59°

12 PM
Showers
49%
59°

58°

1 PM
Showers
47%
58°

57°

2 PM
Showers
46%
57°

55°

3 PM
Showers
42%
55°

54°

4 PM
Few Showers
34%
54°

55°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
55°

55°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
55°

53°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
53°

51°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
51°

50°

9 PM
Clear
5%
50°

The heavy rain threat has faded, but more wet weather is on the way.

For tonight, A wave of showers and thunderstorms will slip out of the area this evening with mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers for most of the rest of the night. There may be a bit of patchy fog as well. It will remain unusually soupy for October with temperatures stuck in the 60s.

The next wave of showers and thunderstorms will move in from the west near sunrise Friday. Most of this activity will tend to focus south of the interstate. Showers and few thunderstorms will spread east throughout the morning with the cold front as it finally gets a push east across the area. No widespread severe weather is expected, but there is a risk for a few isolated severe storms Friday morning through about mid-afternoon south of a Harrison, AR, to Salem, MO, line. Showers and drizzle will continue for much of the area behind the front with temperatures taking a tumble. Morning temperatures in the 60s will fall back through the 50s. Temperatures could even dip into the upper 40s by around mid-afternoon for some areas near the interstate.

The rain should be on the way out with some clearing by late afternoon from west to east. A clear and cold night will follow with morning lows Saturday in the upper 30s and low 40s. A few typically colder locations could experience some patchy frost.

Saturday looks beautiful, sunny, and cool with highs in the low to mid-60s. Another cold night will follow with lows again in the upper 30s to low 40s. Temperatures Sunday will warm to near 70° under sunny skies. Winds will be breezy both days, but not overly strong.

Mild and quiet weather will continue into early next week with the next cold front arriving by Wednesday. Some clouds and a few light showers may arrive with the front with temperatures a little cooler later next week.

Download the KOLR10 Weather App in the Apple Store

Download the KOLR10 Weather App on Google Play

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

65°F Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially early. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
61°F Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially early. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fog

Branson

66°F Fog Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
63°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
2 mph SSW
Precip
62%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fog

Harrison

67°F Fog Feels like 67°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
54%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fog

Rolla

65°F Fog Feels like 65°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

West Plains

68°F Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
4 mph SSW
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
63°F Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
34%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100