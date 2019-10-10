Thursday, October 10 Morning Forecast

Scattered storm chances, temperature tumble —

We’re starting off this morning with a few showers across the Ozarks. We’ll keep the chance of a few showers and storms through the morning hours but most of the Ozarks will remain dry through midday. Temperatures will top off near 80. By late afternoon into the early evening, a strong cold front will push through the Ozarks bringing showers and storms. A few of these storms could be strong to severe with the main threats being damaging winds, hail up to the size of golf balls, flash flooding where heavier pockets of rain set up, and an isolated, brief tornado cannot be ruled out given the amount of wind energy. The healthier severe weather chances will be mainly west of Highway 65 where there is better instability or fuel for severe storms. Storms will continue through the night and lowering the chances of severe weather after midnight. Overnight low will drop into the upper 30’s.

We’ll start off our Friday will lingering showers and storms. Those will move out through the day, slowly. Behind the front, temperatures will tumble. Temperatures will top off near 50 but will drop back into the 40’s and eventually into the 30’s by Saturday morning.

Saturday morning, patchy frost is likely given how low the temperatures will drop area-wide. If you have sensitive plants, you might want to bring them inside. Highs will top off near 60 with mostly sunny skies and overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Sunday, temperatures will be higher in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s.

Monday to start off your workweek, temperatures will top off in the middle 70’s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50’s.

Tuesday, a front will push into the Ozarks bringing our next chance at showers and storms.

Overcast

Springfield

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
20 mph SSE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
39°F Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Wind
14 mph SW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Branson

64°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
45°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
47°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

80° / 39°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 80° 39°

Friday

49° / 35°
Periods of rain early
Periods of rain early 60% 49° 35°

Saturday

61° / 40°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 61° 40°

Sunday

70° / 46°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 70° 46°

Monday

75° / 56°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 75° 56°

Tuesday

70° / 44°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 40% 70° 44°

Wednesday

63° / 41°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 63° 41°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

6 AM
Rain
70%
63°

62°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
62°

62°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
62°

63°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
63°

64°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
64°

65°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
65°

68°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

71°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
71°

75°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

80°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
80°

76°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
76°

73°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
73°

72°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
72°

72°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
72°

70°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
70°

66°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
66°

61°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
61°

59°

12 AM
Rain
70%
59°

57°

1 AM
Rain
80%
57°

56°

2 AM
Rain
70%
56°

53°

3 AM
Rain
80%
53°

51°

4 AM
Rain
80%
51°

48°

5 AM
Rain
80%
48°