Thursday, October 10 Morning Forecast

Scattered storm chances, temperature tumble —

We’re starting off this morning with a few showers across the Ozarks. We’ll keep the chance of a few showers and storms through the morning hours but most of the Ozarks will remain dry through midday. Temperatures will top off near 80. By late afternoon into the early evening, a strong cold front will push through the Ozarks bringing showers and storms. A few of these storms could be strong to severe with the main threats being damaging winds, hail up to the size of golf balls, flash flooding where heavier pockets of rain set up, and an isolated, brief tornado cannot be ruled out given the amount of wind energy. The healthier severe weather chances will be mainly west of Highway 65 where there is better instability or fuel for severe storms. Storms will continue through the night and lowering the chances of severe weather after midnight. Overnight low will drop into the upper 30’s.

We’ll start off our Friday will lingering showers and storms. Those will move out through the day, slowly. Behind the front, temperatures will tumble. Temperatures will top off near 50 but will drop back into the 40’s and eventually into the 30’s by Saturday morning.

Saturday morning, patchy frost is likely given how low the temperatures will drop area-wide. If you have sensitive plants, you might want to bring them inside. Highs will top off near 60 with mostly sunny skies and overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Sunday, temperatures will be higher in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s.

Monday to start off your workweek, temperatures will top off in the middle 70’s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50’s.

Tuesday, a front will push into the Ozarks bringing our next chance at showers and storms.