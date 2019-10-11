Thursday, October 10 Evening Forecast

Severe threat into the evening with a taste of winter on Friday.

For this evening, we’re looking at a Severe T-Storm Watch until 8 pm over Southwest Missouri into Northwest Arkansas. Afternoon rain has kept temperatures cooler along the I-44 corridor and points north and this will likely temper the severe threat in those areas. Areas just ahead of the cold front near I-49 and across Northwest Arkansas into South Central Missouri have stayed mostly rain-free. Temperatures and instability levels are quite a bit higher across those areas. This will make those areas the places to watch for severe weather into the early evening hours. All modes of severe weather look possible, especially with storms ahead of the cold front across Northwest Arkansas. Storms will likely become more linear near the front proving to be more of a wind threat. Right now, the highest threat for severe weather appears to be over Northwest Arkansas, possibly into the Gainesville, MO, area of South Central Missouri. The severe threat will fade by mid to late evening.

The cold front will slice across the area overnight, moving through Springfield near 10 pm. The risk of showers and embedded thunderstorms will continue behind the front through sunrise on Friday. Temperatures will fall sharply behind the front and winds will pick up out of the northwest.

COLD, WET, BRISK START TO FRIDAY

Friday will start wet and cold with temperatures settling into the upper 30s to 40s across the Ozarks. Winds will remain brisk making it feel like we’ve jumped right into winter. The showers will taper off to patchy drizzle by late morning with clearing skies from noon on across the area. Afternoon sun will push temperatures back up through the 40s, with brisk northwest winds continuing.

CLEARING SKIES AND CHILLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON

A cold evening for Friday night football will follow. Temperatures will slide back through the 40s into the upper 30s and games are ending. Winds will die down shortly after sunset.

Temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid-30s Saturday morning with patchy frost. A cool day will follow. Sunny skies will push temperatures back up to around 60° with breezy winds out of the southwest.

Sunday looks a little warmer after a cold start. Temperatures will climb to near 70° during the afternoon under sunny skies.

Monday looks even warmer with highs in the mid-70s under sunny skies. A round of showers will follow Tuesday morning as a cold front pushes through. Temperatures look mild Tuesday afternoon, but another round of chilly weather will follow for Wednesday before temperatures rebound again on Thursday. That’s right, we’re now on board the fall roller coaster.