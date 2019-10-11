Thursday, October 10 Evening Forecast

Severe threat into the evening with a taste of winter on Friday.

For this evening, we’re looking at a Severe T-Storm Watch until 8 pm over Southwest Missouri into Northwest Arkansas. Afternoon rain has kept temperatures cooler along the I-44 corridor and points north and this will likely temper the severe threat in those areas. Areas just ahead of the cold front near I-49 and across Northwest Arkansas into South Central Missouri have stayed mostly rain-free. Temperatures and instability levels are quite a bit higher across those areas. This will make those areas the places to watch for severe weather into the early evening hours. All modes of severe weather look possible, especially with storms ahead of the cold front across Northwest Arkansas. Storms will likely become more linear near the front proving to be more of a wind threat. Right now, the highest threat for severe weather appears to be over Northwest Arkansas, possibly into the Gainesville, MO, area of South Central Missouri. The severe threat will fade by mid to late evening.

The cold front will slice across the area overnight, moving through Springfield near 10 pm. The risk of showers and embedded thunderstorms will continue behind the front through sunrise on Friday. Temperatures will fall sharply behind the front and winds will pick up out of the northwest.

COLD, WET, BRISK START TO FRIDAY

Friday will start wet and cold with temperatures settling into the upper 30s to 40s across the Ozarks. Winds will remain brisk making it feel like we’ve jumped right into winter. The showers will taper off to patchy drizzle by late morning with clearing skies from noon on across the area. Afternoon sun will push temperatures back up through the 40s, with brisk northwest winds continuing.

CLEARING SKIES AND CHILLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON

A cold evening for Friday night football will follow. Temperatures will slide back through the 40s into the upper 30s and games are ending. Winds will die down shortly after sunset.

Temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid-30s Saturday morning with patchy frost. A cool day will follow. Sunny skies will push temperatures back up to around 60° with breezy winds out of the southwest.

Sunday looks a little warmer after a cold start. Temperatures will climb to near 70° during the afternoon under sunny skies.

Monday looks even warmer with highs in the mid-70s under sunny skies. A round of showers will follow Tuesday morning as a cold front pushes through. Temperatures look mild Tuesday afternoon, but another round of chilly weather will follow for Wednesday before temperatures rebound again on Thursday. That’s right, we’re now on board the fall roller coaster.

Overcast

Springfield

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely - heavy rainfall is possible, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
39°F Showers and thunderstorms likely - heavy rainfall is possible, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
14 mph SW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
42°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
17 mph SE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
42°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

73° / 39°
Thunderstorms, some may contain heavy rain
Thunderstorms, some may contain heavy rain 60% 73° 39°

Friday

49° / 33°
Morning showers
Morning showers 60% 49° 33°

Saturday

61° / 40°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 61° 40°

Sunday

70° / 45°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 70° 45°

Monday

74° / 58°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 74° 58°

Tuesday

72° / 40°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 30% 72° 40°

Wednesday

60° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 60° 41°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
70°

66°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
66°

61°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
61°

59°

12 AM
Rain
70%
59°

57°

1 AM
Rain
80%
57°

56°

2 AM
Rain
70%
56°

53°

3 AM
Rain
80%
53°

51°

4 AM
Rain
80%
51°

48°

5 AM
Rain
80%
48°

46°

6 AM
Rain
80%
46°

44°

7 AM
Light Rain
70%
44°

42°

8 AM
Light Rain
70%
42°

41°

9 AM
Showers
60%
41°

40°

10 AM
Showers
40%
40°

41°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
41°

41°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
41°

43°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
43°

46°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

48°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
48°

49°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

48°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

47°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

44°

7 PM
Clear
0%
44°

42°

8 PM
Clear
0%
42°