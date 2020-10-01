Thursday, October 1 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s with clear skies. We will be cooler today but still with plenty of sunshine.

Today will be cooler thanks to a cold front that came through yesterday afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s with plenty of sunshine. It will also be breezy with winds out of the northwest at 15-20 mph, gusts up to 30.

Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s, might be time to put the heat on!







Friday will bring a few clouds with temperatures in the middle and upper 60’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s.

Saturday there are rain chances for most of us. We aren’t looking at a soaking but a quarter of an inch of rain is not out of the question. Temperatures will top off in the middle 60’s with overnight lows in the upper 40’s.

Sunday, a few showers will stick around but otherwise clear out leaving temperatures in the lower 60’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.







Monday will be another cool day with temperatures in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Next week temperatures will be mild with quiet weather once again.