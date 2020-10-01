Thursday, October 1 Evening Forecast

Cool weather came with the start of October. Temperatures warmed into the upper 60s by early afternoon before leveling off as cooler air built in. A cold night lies ahead. Skies will be mostly clear and it looks like a bright night with the Full Harvest Moon in the sky. Temperatures will settle out in the upper 30s and low 40s. A few typically colder locations (valleys) will find temperatures just cold enough for maybe a touch or two of frost.

Temperatures will remain cool through Friday. Skies will remain mostly sunny with temperatures warming into the 60s. Temperatures will be warmest to the west and southwest where highs will be in the upper 60s. Winds will be lighter, generally out of the northwest before switching around to the southeast by the end of the day.

Clouds will roll in Friday night with light showers spreading in from the west by sunrise. The light showers will push east across the area Saturday morning with a few more light showers taking their place across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas Saturday afternoon into the evening. The day as a whole will be mostly dry on the mostly cloudy side with temperatures climbing through the 60s.

The light showers will move out Saturday night. Totals across the area will be light with amounts generally around 0.20″ or less.

A cold front will push across the area before sunrise Sunday with some low cloudiness building in especially along and north of the interstate. The low cloudiness will thin out with partly cloudy skies developing by afternoon. Skies will be brighter west and south of Springfield. Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the 60s.

A long stretch of quiet weather will follow through next week. Warm temperatures will come with the quiet too. After a cold morning Monday temperatures will climb to around 70°. Temperatures will continue to climb Tuesday with highs near 80°. A cold front will push south across the area Wednesday with temperatures likely climbing into the low to mid 80s ahead of the front. Temperatures won’t cool off much behind the front, only dropping back into the 70s for highs Thursday.

The pattern looks like it will remain warm and dry through the following weekend.