Thursday, November 7 Morning Forecast

Residual flooding concerns linger this morning south of I-44. Overnight heavy rain dropped 1-3″ rain totals, some rural roads are flooded and closed in Barry and McDonald counties. Be careful!

Rain has decreased in intensity, but still lingers south of the interstate. It works on exiting by noon, clouds slowly clear from north to south behind the rain.

Temperatures will be cold today! Our cold front is unleashing a much colder air mass. Temperatures will tumble into the upper 30’s today and likely not rebound. Temperatures flat-line with highs occurring early.

Tonight we’ll clear out the skies, calm the winds — allowing our cold air to get comfortable. Lows plummet into the lower 20’s!

Chilly sunshine lingers tomorrow with highs stuck in the middle 40’s.

Southerly winds warm us up this weekend with highs back in the middle 60’s.

Clouds increase on Sunday ahead of another strong cold front. This front could give way to a wintry mix by Sunday night and some light snow by Monday morning. Too early to make a call on snow totals, if any.

Temperatures fall through the 30’s all day on Monday, unleashing the coldest air yet! Arctic air sends lows into the teens by Tuesday morning. Highs only rebound into the upper 20’s, lower 30’s. Get ready to bundle up!