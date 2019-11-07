Thursday, November 7 Morning Forecast

Residual flooding this morning, clearing skies this afternoon

Residual flooding concerns linger this morning south of I-44. Overnight heavy rain dropped 1-3″ rain totals, some rural roads are flooded and closed in Barry and McDonald counties. Be careful!

Rain has decreased in intensity, but still lingers south of the interstate. It works on exiting by noon, clouds slowly clear from north to south behind the rain.

Temperatures will be cold today! Our cold front is unleashing a much colder air mass. Temperatures will tumble into the upper 30’s today and likely not rebound. Temperatures flat-line with highs occurring early.

Tonight we’ll clear out the skies, calm the winds — allowing our cold air to get comfortable. Lows plummet into the lower 20’s!

Chilly sunshine lingers tomorrow with highs stuck in the middle 40’s.

Southerly winds warm us up this weekend with highs back in the middle 60’s.

Clouds increase on Sunday ahead of another strong cold front. This front could give way to a wintry mix by Sunday night and some light snow by Monday morning. Too early to make a call on snow totals, if any.

Temperatures fall through the 30’s all day on Monday, unleashing the coldest air yet! Arctic air sends lows into the teens by Tuesday morning. Highs only rebound into the upper 20’s, lower 30’s. Get ready to bundle up!

Overcast

Springfield

38°F Overcast Feels like 29°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
21°F Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

43°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
25°F Mainly clear. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

47°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
23°F Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

39° / 21°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 60% 39° 21°

Friday

46° / 31°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 46° 31°

Saturday

64° / 42°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 64° 42°

Sunday

64° / 32°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 64° 32°

Monday

34° / 16°
Morning snow showers
Morning snow showers 40% 34° 16°

Tuesday

30° / 17°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 30° 17°

Wednesday

39° / 25°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 39° 25°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

38°

6 AM
Showers
50%
38°

38°

7 AM
Showers
40%
38°

35°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
35°

34°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
34°

36°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
36°

37°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
37°

38°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
38°

39°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

39°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

39°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

39°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

37°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
37°

34°

6 PM
Clear
0%
34°

32°

7 PM
Clear
0%
32°

30°

8 PM
Clear
0%
30°

29°

9 PM
Clear
0%
29°

28°

10 PM
Clear
0%
28°

27°

11 PM
Clear
0%
27°

26°

12 AM
Clear
0%
26°

25°

1 AM
Clear
0%
25°

24°

2 AM
Clear
0%
24°

24°

3 AM
Clear
0%
24°

23°

4 AM
Clear
0%
23°

23°

5 AM
Clear
0%
23°

