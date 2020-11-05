Thursday, November 5 Evening Forecast

Sunny skies returned today along with highs back in the 70s. It’s a theme we’ll continue to find through the weekend. The great weather can’t last forever though, and it looks like it will end with a chance for storms Tuesday.

For tonight, we’ll find a clear and quiet night with light winds. Temperatures will fall into upper 40s and low 50s. Some patchy fog may develop, especially down in the bottoms and near the lakes.

Friday will offer more sunshine and warm temperatures. There will be an uptick of low-level moisture and this will lead to a few afternoon clouds bubbling up along and north of the interstate.

Saturday looks very similar as continue in a “wash and repeat” mode in the weather pattern.

By Sunday, low-level moisture will be running higher. We’ll probably start with widespread low cloudiness that will give way to afternoon sun and highs back in the 70s. Monday will begin and end the same. Both days will be a bit more breezy.

A stronger storm will move out of the Southwest by Tuesday. As it moves into the middle of the country it will push a cold front across the area Tuesday. Instability looks like it will be lacking and this should minimize the risk for stronger storms. That said, a round of showers and thunderstorms will move through with brief heavy rain and gusty winds.

Temperatures will cool off behind the front with sunny skies and cool temperatures expected on Veterans Day.

The pattern is an active one next week with another storm slated to move through late Thursday. Enough moisture may move back in ahead of the storm to support showers heading into Thursday night as the storm moves through.