Thursday, November 4 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

53° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 53° 32°

Friday

56° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 56° 36°

Saturday

64° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 64° 40°

Sunday

71° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 71° 46°

Monday

72° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 50°

Tuesday

70° / 52°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 70° 52°

Wednesday

63° / 51°
Showers
Showers 30% 63° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

35°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
35°

35°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
35°

38°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
38°

41°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
41°

46°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
46°

48°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
48°

50°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

52°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

52°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

52°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

48°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
48°

46°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
46°

43°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
43°

41°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
41°

40°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
40°

39°

11 PM
Clear
5%
39°

39°

12 AM
Clear
5%
39°

38°

1 AM
Clear
5%
38°

37°

2 AM
Clear
5%
37°

37°

3 AM
Clear
5%
37°

36°

4 AM
Clear
5%
36°

36°

5 AM
Clear
6%
36°

35°

6 AM
Clear
6%
35°

Skies have cleared across the Ozarks thanks to drier air working into the region and that has led to quite the cold start to our Friday Eve. The coldest air of the season has taken over with lows close to the freezing mark this morning so please make sure you bundle up. Freeze Warnings are in effect through early today for the chill. We’ll see a bit more sunshine today but we’ll still see some clouds mixed in at times. Temps will be pretty close to where they were yesterday, rounding out in the low to mid-50s. High pressure keeps its hold over the Upper Midwest into our Friday which brings even more sunshine as we end the workweek. With the clear sky and light wind, another cold morning is on tap tomorrow with lows around the freezing mark. Make sure you keep those plants indoors. Winds will be coming in from the south which will make for warming temperatures too. A southerly breeze keeps our warming trend going though with highs tomorrow afternoon into the middle and upper 50s. The warm-up doesn’t stop there either as we are tracking milder air over the weekend thank to this ridge taking hold of the Central U.S. Afternoon readings will likely be back into the 70s for many locations by Sunday afternoon. The milder than average air continues to stream in as we kick-start the second week of the month with readings in the 70s under plenty of sunshine. An area of low pressure looks to move our way late Tuesday and it could bring a stray shower or two. This is something we’ll be watching as we head through the rest of the week. A better chance of rain develops Tuesday night into Wednesday as the cold front associated with this disturbance slides into the viewing area. More widespread is in store for the middle part of the week along with cooler conditions.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Fair

Springfield Mo

34°F Fair Feels like 34°
Wind
1 mph NW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

36°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 36°
Wind
1 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Generally clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fog

Harrison

31°F Fog Feels like 31°
Wind
2 mph S
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Scattered frost possible. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Mostly clear. Scattered frost possible. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

33°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 33°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

28°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 28°
Wind
1 mph NNW
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

