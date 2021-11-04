Thursday, November 4 Overnight Forecast

Our first widespread frost and freeze hit the area this morning. Springfield dipped to 32° this morning, the coldest reading since April 22nd. Many spots across the Eastern Ozarks registered lows in the upper 20s with one report of 22° in Round Spring, MO.

We’re looking at another cold and frosty morning Friday with temperatures slipping back into the upper 20s and low 30s. Morning lows will be a bit higher toward I-49 where there will also be a few patches of clouds.

The morning cold will give way to a bright and cool day with afternoon highs in the mid-50s.

A warming trend will really get underway over the weekend. Saturday will begin with patchy frost. Sunny skies and southwest winds will push afternoon temperatures into the low to mid-60s. Sunday looks even nicer with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The weekend weather will make for ideal weather for outdoor activities in the afternoon and also a great time to catch the fall foliage. The fall color will likely quickly accelerate toward peak color over the next week.

The nice pattern will continue into Monday with sunshine and highs in the low 70s expected.

The weather takes a turn Tuesday with increasing clouds. There may even be a risk for light showers, temperatures will remain mild. Rain chances will be on the way up Wednesday into Wednesday night as a potent storm moves out of the West. Severe weather chances with this storm look iffy, but it’s a scenario that bears watching.

Rain should be on the way out by Thursday with gusty winds blowing colder weather. A colder pattern will follow to close out the week and that should stick around through the following weekend.