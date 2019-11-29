Thursday, November 28 Overnight Forecast

More showers to come, sunshine returns next week —

Happy Thanksgiving! It was a wet, cool, and cloudy day for all of the Ozarks today. Temperatures struggled to reach 40° with showers for most of the day. Showers continue into the weekend.

Overnight tonight temperatures won’t budge much, staying in the middle and upper 30’s for most of us under mostly cloudy skies. A few showers will be possible tonight but I do expect a brief break in the rain.

Friday, keep the umbrella handy! More showers are on the way for the day Friday. Moderate to heavy rain is possible at times with up to an inch of rainfall possible. Temperatures will be able to warm-up slightly into the 40’s. As the same storm systems continue to push to the east, we will keep rain chances overnight Friday with temperatures staying in the 40’s.

Rain will continue early in the day on Saturday with temperatures topping off in the middle 60’s. A cold front will push bringing cooler temperatures behind it. Rain will move out and we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

The same storm system is tightly wrapped bringing gusty winds to the Ozarks for both Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday, temperatures will be in the lower 40’s with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s.

Monday the sunshine returns with temperatures in the lower 40’s and overnight lows in the lower 30’s.

A warming trend will start for Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the 50’s both days and plenty of sunshine. Thursday will be quiet with a few showers moving in overnight.

Today's Forecast

Overcast

Springfield

36°F Overcast Feels like 28°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low near 35F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
37°F Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low near 35F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Branson

36°F Overcast Feels like 28°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
36°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

36°F Overcast Feels like 28°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
35°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

38° / 37°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 70% 38° 37°

Friday

47° / 44°
Rain
Rain 70% 47° 44°

Saturday

65° / 34°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 65° 34°

Sunday

42° / 27°
Windy with clouds
Windy with clouds 10% 42° 27°

Monday

43° / 30°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 43° 30°

Tuesday

55° / 32°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 55° 32°

Wednesday

56° / 33°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 56° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

39°

12 AM
Showers
40%
39°

39°

1 AM
Few Showers
30%
39°

39°

2 AM
Few Showers
30%
39°

38°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
38°

38°

4 AM
Few Showers
30%
38°

38°

5 AM
Few Showers
30%
38°

38°

6 AM
Showers
40%
38°

38°

7 AM
Showers
40%
38°

38°

8 AM
Showers
40%
38°

39°

9 AM
Showers
40%
39°

40°

10 AM
Showers
50%
40°

41°

11 AM
Rain
60%
41°

41°

12 PM
Rain
90%
41°

42°

1 PM
Rain
90%
42°

42°

2 PM
Light Rain
80%
42°

43°

3 PM
Showers
60%
43°

44°

4 PM
Rain
70%
44°

44°

5 PM
Rain
60%
44°

44°

6 PM
Rain
60%
44°

45°

7 PM
Rain
70%
45°

46°

8 PM
Rain
80%
46°

47°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
47°

47°

10 PM
Rain
100%
47°

48°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
48°

