Thursday, November 28 Overnight Forecast

More showers to come, sunshine returns next week —

Happy Thanksgiving! It was a wet, cool, and cloudy day for all of the Ozarks today. Temperatures struggled to reach 40° with showers for most of the day. Showers continue into the weekend.

Overnight tonight temperatures won’t budge much, staying in the middle and upper 30’s for most of us under mostly cloudy skies. A few showers will be possible tonight but I do expect a brief break in the rain.

Friday, keep the umbrella handy! More showers are on the way for the day Friday. Moderate to heavy rain is possible at times with up to an inch of rainfall possible. Temperatures will be able to warm-up slightly into the 40’s. As the same storm systems continue to push to the east, we will keep rain chances overnight Friday with temperatures staying in the 40’s.

Rain will continue early in the day on Saturday with temperatures topping off in the middle 60’s. A cold front will push bringing cooler temperatures behind it. Rain will move out and we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

The same storm system is tightly wrapped bringing gusty winds to the Ozarks for both Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday, temperatures will be in the lower 40’s with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s.

Monday the sunshine returns with temperatures in the lower 40’s and overnight lows in the lower 30’s.

A warming trend will start for Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the 50’s both days and plenty of sunshine. Thursday will be quiet with a few showers moving in overnight.