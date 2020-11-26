Thursday, November 26 Morning Forecast

Happy Thanksgiving! High pressure has taken over the viewing area which will keep us pleasant and warmer for our Turkey Day. With all of the moisture in the ground and the clear sky/calm winds, fog has developed so if you are headed out, take it easy. Temps will be near freezing for many of us if not below which could also make for freezing fog. The good news is southerly winds have taken over and will help pump our temps back into the upper 50s later on this afternoon. It’ll be great to get outdoors and take advantage of the above normal highs. Clouds thicken up tonight as a weak cold front approaches. Ahead of that, lows will only dip into the lower 40s which is milder than average. The clouds will stick around for first half of our Black Friday before clearing as drier air works in from the north. The northerly winds will keep us seasonable into the first half of our holiday weekend. Lots of sunshine is in store for Saturday with temps topping out in the lower 50s. Our next system tracks our way by Sunday with the bulk of the moisture looking to remain south of the viewing area. Clouds will be thick though with scattered showers expected throughout the day. Much colder air filters in behind this disturbance and with any lingering moisture, we could see some wet snowflakes before it progresses eastward. Monday will be much colder in the wake of that front with highs only climbing into the upper 30s. It will feel bitter as we awaken on Tuesday with lows near 20°. A warming trend does begin to take shape into mid-week but afternoon readings will still be below average for early December. Highs will be closer to 50° by Wednesday under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Have a great holiday!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Overcast

Springfield Mo

35°F Overcast Feels like 29°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy skies. Low 40F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Mainly cloudy skies. Low 40F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

32°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

28°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

40°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

59° / 40°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 59° 40°

Friday

54° / 25°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 54° 25°

Saturday

53° / 33°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 53° 33°

Sunday

44° / 25°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 44° 25°

Monday

37° / 21°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 37° 21°

Tuesday

42° / 24°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 42° 24°

Wednesday

48° / 24°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 48° 24°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

36°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
36°

39°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

43°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

46°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

51°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

54°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

56°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

57°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

56°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

52°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

49°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

48°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

49°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
49°

47°

9 PM
Clear
10%
47°

45°

10 PM
Clear
10%
45°

44°

11 PM
Clear
10%
44°

44°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
44°

42°

1 AM
Clear
10%
42°

42°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
42°

41°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
41°

40°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
40°

40°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
40°

40°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
40°

40°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
40°

