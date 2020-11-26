Thursday, November 26 Morning Forecast

Happy Thanksgiving! High pressure has taken over the viewing area which will keep us pleasant and warmer for our Turkey Day. With all of the moisture in the ground and the clear sky/calm winds, fog has developed so if you are headed out, take it easy. Temps will be near freezing for many of us if not below which could also make for freezing fog. The good news is southerly winds have taken over and will help pump our temps back into the upper 50s later on this afternoon. It’ll be great to get outdoors and take advantage of the above normal highs. Clouds thicken up tonight as a weak cold front approaches. Ahead of that, lows will only dip into the lower 40s which is milder than average. The clouds will stick around for first half of our Black Friday before clearing as drier air works in from the north. The northerly winds will keep us seasonable into the first half of our holiday weekend. Lots of sunshine is in store for Saturday with temps topping out in the lower 50s. Our next system tracks our way by Sunday with the bulk of the moisture looking to remain south of the viewing area. Clouds will be thick though with scattered showers expected throughout the day. Much colder air filters in behind this disturbance and with any lingering moisture, we could see some wet snowflakes before it progresses eastward. Monday will be much colder in the wake of that front with highs only climbing into the upper 30s. It will feel bitter as we awaken on Tuesday with lows near 20°. A warming trend does begin to take shape into mid-week but afternoon readings will still be below average for early December. Highs will be closer to 50° by Wednesday under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Have a great holiday!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer