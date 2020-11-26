Thursday, November 26 Evening Forecast

We really turned it around today for Thanksgiving. The morning started cold and a little murky with widespread fog. Sunny skies developed by late morning with light winds and comfortably cool temperatures during the afternoon.

A little high cloudiness was sneaking through heading into the evening but will slip off to the east later tonight. A cold front moving in from the northwest will lead to some areas of cloudiness by sunrise.

The cloudiness will linger through sunrise but will clear up pretty quickly Friday morning from northwest to southeast. The afternoon looks bright and cool with highs in the low 50s.

Weekend weather will offer sunshine and a chance for rain on Sunday. Saturday will start frosty and cold with morning lows in the upper 20s. The morning cold will give way to a bright and chilly day. Winds will remain light with afternoon highs in the low 50s.

Clouds will move in Saturday night with showers spreading in from the southwest before sunrise. The shower activity should make it up to about I-44, but not too much further north. This will be a quick shot at showers with the rain slipping off to the east by afternoon with some peeks of sun developing. Temperatures will remain chilly with highs mainly in the 40s.

A cold front will push through late in the day Sunday with cold air pouring into the area by Monday as a storm carves out a deep trough across the East. This will help drag down some cold air out of Canada making for the coldest weather of the season so far. Even with sunshine temperatures will only warm into the upper 30s Monday. Clear skies and light winds Monday night will open the door to lows in the upper 10s and low 20s.

Temperatures will moderate some on Tuesday with highs back in the 40s. The trough will remain across the Eastern U.S. and this will allow additional shots of chilly air to move into the area. This will keep the pattern on the cold side with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s. Right now, it looks like the pattern will remain mostly dry. The overall pattern across the U.S. will continue to favor cold into the second week of December.

Clear

Springfield Mo

49°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy skies. Low 40F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Mainly cloudy skies. Low 40F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Branson

50°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 50°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 40F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F A few passing clouds. Low around 40F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F A few passing clouds. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

46°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Some passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

49°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

59° / 40°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 0% 59° 40°

Friday

53° / 27°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 53° 27°

Saturday

52° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 52° 33°

Sunday

47° / 25°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 47° 25°

Monday

37° / 20°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 37° 20°

Tuesday

45° / 25°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 45° 25°

Wednesday

46° / 27°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 46° 27°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

8 PM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

9 PM
Clear
0%
47°

45°

10 PM
Clear
0%
45°

45°

11 PM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

12 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
43°

42°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
42°

41°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
41°

42°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
42°

42°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
42°

42°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
42°

42°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
42°

43°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
43°

44°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
44°

46°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
46°

49°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
49°

51°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

52°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

52°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

51°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

50°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

47°

5 PM
Clear
0%
47°

43°

6 PM
Clear
0%
43°

41°

7 PM
Clear
0%
41°

