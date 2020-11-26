Thursday, November 26 Evening Forecast

We really turned it around today for Thanksgiving. The morning started cold and a little murky with widespread fog. Sunny skies developed by late morning with light winds and comfortably cool temperatures during the afternoon.

A little high cloudiness was sneaking through heading into the evening but will slip off to the east later tonight. A cold front moving in from the northwest will lead to some areas of cloudiness by sunrise.

The cloudiness will linger through sunrise but will clear up pretty quickly Friday morning from northwest to southeast. The afternoon looks bright and cool with highs in the low 50s.





Weekend weather will offer sunshine and a chance for rain on Sunday. Saturday will start frosty and cold with morning lows in the upper 20s. The morning cold will give way to a bright and chilly day. Winds will remain light with afternoon highs in the low 50s.





Clouds will move in Saturday night with showers spreading in from the southwest before sunrise. The shower activity should make it up to about I-44, but not too much further north. This will be a quick shot at showers with the rain slipping off to the east by afternoon with some peeks of sun developing. Temperatures will remain chilly with highs mainly in the 40s.







A cold front will push through late in the day Sunday with cold air pouring into the area by Monday as a storm carves out a deep trough across the East. This will help drag down some cold air out of Canada making for the coldest weather of the season so far. Even with sunshine temperatures will only warm into the upper 30s Monday. Clear skies and light winds Monday night will open the door to lows in the upper 10s and low 20s.

Temperatures will moderate some on Tuesday with highs back in the 40s. The trough will remain across the Eastern U.S. and this will allow additional shots of chilly air to move into the area. This will keep the pattern on the cold side with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s. Right now, it looks like the pattern will remain mostly dry. The overall pattern across the U.S. will continue to favor cold into the second week of December.