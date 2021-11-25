Thursday, November 25 Overnight Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

28° / 22°
Clear
Clear 0% 28° 22°

Friday

52° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 52° 36°

Saturday

60° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 60° 35°

Sunday

50° / 32°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 50° 32°

Monday

61° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 61° 38°

Tuesday

60° / 39°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 60° 39°

Wednesday

59° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 59° 40°

28°

12 AM
Clear
2%
28°

27°

1 AM
Clear
2%
27°

26°

2 AM
Clear
2%
26°

26°

3 AM
Clear
2%
26°

26°

4 AM
Clear
2%
26°

25°

5 AM
Clear
2%
25°

25°

6 AM
Clear
2%
25°

25°

7 AM
Clear
4%
25°

27°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
27°

33°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
33°

38°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
38°

43°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

47°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

50°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

52°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

53°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

52°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

50°

5 PM
Clear
0%
50°

47°

6 PM
Clear
0%
47°

44°

7 PM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

8 PM
Clear
0%
43°

43°

9 PM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

10 PM
Clear
1%
42°

41°

11 PM
Clear
1%
41°

Happy Thanksgiving! Before the cold front swept through, temperatures made it to the upper 50s and low 60s in most of the region, but cooler temperatures set in this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. All the clouds and rain have moved east of the Ozarks tonight. Temperatures overnight are going to be very chilly, bottoming out in the low 20s! IF you are headed out early in the morning to do some shopping, temperatures will be in the low 20s at 7 am but will increase into the 50s tomorrow afternoon!

High pressure will set in tonight for the next several days bringing plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Saturday will be a bit warmer in the low 60s. The past two days have been very warm, with the cooler temperatures setting in this afternoon and into tomorrow. This weekend the weather will be great for picking out a Christmas tree, putting up decorations, or taking a nice stroll in the sun! The seven-day forecast is very quiet for the next week, with temperatures ranging from the low 50s to the m8id 60s.

Clear

Springfield Mo

26°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
1 mph NW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 22F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
22°F Clear skies. Low near 22F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

27°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
2 mph WSW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
26°F Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

28°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
24°F Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

23°F Clear Feels like 18°
Wind
4 mph W
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
22°F Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

28°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
24°F Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

