Thursday, November 21 Morning Forecast

A cold front is approaching this morning, we’ve already had a round of rain ahead of it. As the cold front passes through today, we’ll keep a few showers possible along the front.

Breezy southerly winds this morning will stay breezy but shift to the north this afternoon as the cold front passes. Gusts to 30 mph will continue. Behind the cold front lies a cooler air mass, so once winds shift to the north temperatures will fall. Highs get to 63 degrees in Springfield early, probably around 11 AM, and then fall back through the 50’s the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures could wind up in the 40’s by the end of the day for our central Missouri cities.

The front will slow down as it gets to the state line and stall. Another wave of rain will develop back in Oklahoma this evening and roll right along the stalled front. This will set the stage for a steady, at times heavy, rain along/ south of the state line tonight. There 1-1.5″ of rain is possible with a localized flooding concern.

Areas along/ north of the interstate should expect 0.5″ of rain or less.

Temperatures will continue to get chilly tonight, dipping into the middle 30’s. There could be a few flakes in central Missouri tonight, no wintry impact is expected.

Tomorrow the core of the storm upstairs in the atmosphere passes through, so even as that overnight batch of rain exits in the morning, we’ll keep clouds and a chance of showers until the low exits late. Temperatures will stay chilly with clouds and north winds, highs in the lower 40’s.

The storm exits Friday evening, maybe with a few snowflakes — again no wintry impact expected. Skies clear by Saturday morning and temperatures get cold, in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

We’ll keep chilly sunshine on Saturday with highs in the 40’s. More seasonal sunshine is expected on Sunday with highs back in the middle/ upper 50’s.

The warming trend continues Monday with sunshine and 60’s. Our next big storm could bring a chance of showers and gusty winds by Tuesday/ Wednesday next week— just before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Overcast

Springfield

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
36°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Branson

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
41°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
40°F Rain likely. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

63° / 36°
Light rain early
Light rain early 60% 63° 36°

Friday

42° / 32°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 42° 32°

Saturday

46° / 30°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 0% 46° 30°

Sunday

59° / 36°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 59° 36°

Monday

64° / 47°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 64° 47°

Tuesday

58° / 33°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 40% 58° 33°

Wednesday

46° / 34°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 46° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

7 AM
Showers
50%
58°

58°

8 AM
Showers
50%
58°

60°

9 AM
Showers
50%
60°

60°

10 AM
Showers
50%
60°

61°

11 AM
Showers
50%
61°

63°

12 PM
Showers
40%
63°

61°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
61°

57°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
57°

56°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
56°

56°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
56°

54°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
54°

51°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
51°

50°

7 PM
Showers
40%
50°

48°

8 PM
Showers
50%
48°

46°

9 PM
Showers
60%
46°

44°

10 PM
Showers
60%
44°

43°

11 PM
Showers
60%
43°

42°

12 AM
Rain
70%
42°

41°

1 AM
Rain
70%
41°

41°

2 AM
Light Rain
60%
41°

40°

3 AM
Showers
50%
40°

39°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
39°

39°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
39°

38°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
38°

