Thursday, November 21 Morning Forecast

A cold front is approaching this morning, we’ve already had a round of rain ahead of it. As the cold front passes through today, we’ll keep a few showers possible along the front.

Breezy southerly winds this morning will stay breezy but shift to the north this afternoon as the cold front passes. Gusts to 30 mph will continue. Behind the cold front lies a cooler air mass, so once winds shift to the north temperatures will fall. Highs get to 63 degrees in Springfield early, probably around 11 AM, and then fall back through the 50’s the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures could wind up in the 40’s by the end of the day for our central Missouri cities.

The front will slow down as it gets to the state line and stall. Another wave of rain will develop back in Oklahoma this evening and roll right along the stalled front. This will set the stage for a steady, at times heavy, rain along/ south of the state line tonight. There 1-1.5″ of rain is possible with a localized flooding concern.

Areas along/ north of the interstate should expect 0.5″ of rain or less.

Temperatures will continue to get chilly tonight, dipping into the middle 30’s. There could be a few flakes in central Missouri tonight, no wintry impact is expected.

Tomorrow the core of the storm upstairs in the atmosphere passes through, so even as that overnight batch of rain exits in the morning, we’ll keep clouds and a chance of showers until the low exits late. Temperatures will stay chilly with clouds and north winds, highs in the lower 40’s.

The storm exits Friday evening, maybe with a few snowflakes — again no wintry impact expected. Skies clear by Saturday morning and temperatures get cold, in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

We’ll keep chilly sunshine on Saturday with highs in the 40’s. More seasonal sunshine is expected on Sunday with highs back in the middle/ upper 50’s.

The warming trend continues Monday with sunshine and 60’s. Our next big storm could bring a chance of showers and gusty winds by Tuesday/ Wednesday next week— just before the Thanksgiving holiday.