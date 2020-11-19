Thursday, November 19 Morning Forecast

High pressure continues to keep our weather pattern quiet as we progress into our Thursday, and will bring more warmth to the region.

It is moving away from us though, which will open the doors to our next disturbance. Some higher clouds do begin to filter in as this system tracks closer. This high moves eastward today and will open the doors to this disturbance.

The strong winds that we had yesterday because of an upper-level low will become even stronger today as this trough remains in the vicinity. As the pressure gradient or difference in pressure tightens over the region, winds will uptick from the south, with gusts possibly over 40 mph.

Wind Advisories have been posted throughout much of the area until 6 PM this evening for the gusty conditions.Not only do we have to worry about the winds but with the dry air and place and low moisture content in the ground, we do have an elevated fire concern. Red Flag Warnings are also in effect itno the evening so avoid the outdoor burning if at all possible.

This stronger flow from the south will keep us milder than normal with highs climbing back into the 70s for many of us. There could be some isolated spots that surge into the upper 70s. We’ll be on record watch this afternoon!

Tonight will be milder with the southerly breeze calming just a touch but it will hold around 10-20 mph. This will prevent our temps from dropping as much as they have in previous nights. More clouds will also aid in keeping us a little warmer. Lows will dip into the mid-50s which is around 20° warmer than average.

More clouds take over for our Friday as this boundary stalls across the Plains. As it does, moisture will begin streaming up from the south. This will give us more clouds and showers overnight. Overcast conditions are on the docket for Saturday with falling temperatures expected.

Northerly flow will take over behind this boundary temps falling from the low 50s early to the 40s by evening. Rain showers are likely through the day and continue through a good chunk of our Sunday. The rain could fall heavy at times overnight into Sunday as moisture streams northward. Highs on Sunday will be much chillier, only topping out in the 40s with lows near the freezing mark. Any lingering moisture should be out of here by Sunday night as the area of low-pressure tracks east.

Monday will be drier with decreasing clouds as high pressure takes back over. Afternoon readings look to climb back into the low to middle 50s which is near normal for late November. The sunshine doesn’t last long as another disturbance moves in by Tuesday, bringing another round of rain. The good news is this area of low pressure does look to exit by early Wednesday with possibly a few showers around early in the day. Our Thanksgiving Eve is still looking like an okay day for travel around the region.

Have great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

