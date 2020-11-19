Thursday, November 19 Evening Forecast

Warm and windy weather drove temperatures into the low to mid-70s across the area this afternoon. Winds gusted as high as 40 to 45 mph but will die down as we slip into the evening hours. The warmth will hang around into Friday but will be getting steadily trimmed back by a cold front that will bring wet and cold conditions to the area this weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find clear skies this evening. Clouds will be on the increase later tonight closer to Central Missouri and also across parts of South Central Missouri and North Central Arkansas as moisture moves north. Winds will remain breezy enough to keep temperatures from dropping out of the 50s.

Friday will begin with sun and clouds with temperatures quickly climbing. Clouds will increase from the north heading into the afternoon with breaks in the clouds to the south where highs will once again be in the low 70s. Temperatures will be cooler closer to Central Missouri where a cold front will have already begun to whittle away the warmth.





The front will drop south of the interstate by late afternoon and continue slipping south through Friday night down to about the state line by Saturday morning. Drizzle and light showers will break out behind the front late Friday afternoon and continue through Friday night.

Colder air will gradually build in with showers and drizzle making for a cold and wet day north of the front on Saturday. The front will hang up for a time near or a little south of the state line before pushing through Northern Arkansas as a wave of low-pressure ripples up the front. Temperatures on Saturday will remain stuck in the 40s to low 50s with readings in the 50s to low 60s south of the state line. We’ll be looking at cold and wet conditions area-wide by Sunday morning.





Rain Sunday morning will taper off from the northwest by afternoon with clouds thinning out from the northwest by late afternoon. Temperatures will remain chilly with morning readings in the upper 30s to low 40s and afternoon highs in the 40s where clouds don’t clear off to the east. Areas west of Hwy. 65 may see enough late afternoon sun to push temperatures into the low 50s.

Rain totals will be heaviest along and north of the interstate where 1 to 2″ of rain is expected. Lighter amounts will fall closer to Central Missouri and along and south of the state line.

The upcoming week will start chilly with morning lows a little below freezing. Clouds will be on the increase again by afternoon with highs in the low 50s.

The next storm will sweep into the area by Tuesday. It looks like a storm that will pack some punch when it comes to wind energy, so we’ll have to watch instability levels. Right now, it looks like there will be very little instability with the storm as it moves through, minimizing the potential for stronger storms. A wave of heavy showers is expected along with breezy winds and cool temperatures.

Clouds will be on the way out Wednesday morning with dry and bright weather developing by afternoon, continuing through Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures will be cool on Wednesday but should be trending higher on Thanksgiving ahead of the next cold front.