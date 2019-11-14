Thursday, November 14 Morning Forecast

Cool shot makes us chilly again today, warming trend resumes tomorrow

Not as bitter this morning with temperatures dipping into the 20’s.

A cold front is coming through dry, there is just not enough moisture to squeeze out any rain. However, we will pull in a few clouds this afternoon, especially to the northeast.

As winds shift to the north behind this front, a cooler air mass will roll in, putting a damper on our warming trend. Temperatures will be cooler today with highs in the lower 40’s. Average for this time of year is 58 degrees.

Skies clear out tonight and temperatures drop into the lower 20’s, another cold start at the bus stop tomorrow morning.

Southerly winds and sunshine kick the cooler air mass out tomorrow, highs will be warmer, closer to 50 degrees.

Our slow warming trend continues this weekend with highs in the low to middle 50’s. Expect sunshine on Saturday – a beautiful day!

A weak system rolls through on Sunday, but the air mass is still very dry. Expect a few more clouds to roll in, maybe a sprinkle. Most everyone stays dry with highs in the lower 50’s.

The warm-up becomes more pronounced early next week ahead of our next cold front that will likely come through later in the week.

Overcast

Springfield

34°F Overcast Feels like 30°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
21°F Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Branson

32°F Broken Clouds Feels like 27°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
23°F Clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

36°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
22°F Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

43° / 21°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 43° 21°

Friday

50° / 26°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 50° 26°

Saturday

54° / 33°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 54° 33°

Sunday

51° / 34°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 51° 34°

Monday

54° / 37°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 54° 37°

Tuesday

59° / 41°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 59° 41°

Wednesday

62° / 46°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 62° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

31°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
31°

31°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
31°

32°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
32°

36°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

37°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
37°

39°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

40°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

40°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

41°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
41°

43°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
43°

36°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
36°

33°

6 PM
Clear
0%
33°

30°

7 PM
Clear
10%
30°

28°

8 PM
Clear
10%
28°

27°

9 PM
Clear
10%
27°

26°

10 PM
Clear
10%
26°

25°

11 PM
Clear
10%
25°

24°

12 AM
Clear
10%
24°

24°

1 AM
Clear
10%
24°

22°

2 AM
Clear
10%
22°

23°

3 AM
Clear
10%
23°

22°

4 AM
Clear
10%
22°

22°

5 AM
Clear
10%
22°

23°

6 AM
Clear
10%
23°

