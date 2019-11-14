Thursday, November 14 Morning Forecast

Not as bitter this morning with temperatures dipping into the 20’s.

A cold front is coming through dry, there is just not enough moisture to squeeze out any rain. However, we will pull in a few clouds this afternoon, especially to the northeast.

As winds shift to the north behind this front, a cooler air mass will roll in, putting a damper on our warming trend. Temperatures will be cooler today with highs in the lower 40’s. Average for this time of year is 58 degrees.

Skies clear out tonight and temperatures drop into the lower 20’s, another cold start at the bus stop tomorrow morning.

Southerly winds and sunshine kick the cooler air mass out tomorrow, highs will be warmer, closer to 50 degrees.

Our slow warming trend continues this weekend with highs in the low to middle 50’s. Expect sunshine on Saturday – a beautiful day!

A weak system rolls through on Sunday, but the air mass is still very dry. Expect a few more clouds to roll in, maybe a sprinkle. Most everyone stays dry with highs in the lower 50’s.

The warm-up becomes more pronounced early next week ahead of our next cold front that will likely come through later in the week.