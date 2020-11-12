Thursday, November 12 Morning Forecast

Our Veteran’s Day was a pleasant but chilly one across the region but today we will briefly feel the return of some milder air ahead of another cold front. This boundary will be tracking eastward through the day and ahead of it, southerly flow will be streaming in. That flow will allow temps to climb back above 60°. Expect highs this afternoon to be in the upper 50s to lower 60s under a mix of clouds and sun. A stray sprinkle is possible as the cold front pushes in but most of us will stay dry and chances are slim. Overnight, we dip back into the 20s and 30s which is below average for this time of the year. Make sure you have the heavy coat for your Friday AM commute. Friday will also stay below normal as winds remain northerly. Our next system moves in for the start of the weekend and this area of low pressure brings more widespread rains. Saturday is looking gray and gloomy with moisture likely throughout much of the day. The winds will also uptick with gusts possibly over 40 mph so make sure you secure anything outside. We could catch a break now and again but outdoor plans aren’t looking the best for the first half of the weekend. This disturbance drags a cold front through the region late Saturday and this boundary looks to be a focal point for some storms. A few stronger storms are possible with some instability being generated. Ingredients don’t look terribly impressive but it’s something we’ll be watching closely, so stay tuned. Sunday is looking pleasant and seasonable as high pressure takes back over. We’ll see lots of sunshine making it the perfect Autumn day. Sunshine prevails into next week with a nice warming trend developing. Highs look to climb back into the low to mid-60s by Tuesday into the middle of next week as that ridge of high pressure holds strong.

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Clear

Springfield

39°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Decreasing clouds overnight. A shower or two possible. Low 29F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
29°F Decreasing clouds overnight. A shower or two possible. Low 29F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

Branson

39°F Few Clouds Feels like 39°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

40°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F A few clouds. Low near 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

36°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
31°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

35°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Some clouds. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

62° / 29°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 62° 29°

Friday

56° / 45°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 56° 45°

Saturday

63° / 43°
Showers possible
Showers possible 70% 63° 43°

Sunday

55° / 30°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 55° 30°

Monday

56° / 33°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 56° 33°

Tuesday

61° / 40°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 61° 40°

Wednesday

66° / 43°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 66° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

39°

6 AM
Clear
0%
39°

40°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

41°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

46°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

51°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

54°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

57°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
57°

59°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

60°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

57°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

53°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

51°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

48°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
48°

47°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
47°

46°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
46°

44°

11 PM
Clear
0%
44°

41°

12 AM
Clear
0%
41°

38°

1 AM
Clear
0%
38°

36°

2 AM
Clear
10%
36°

34°

3 AM
Clear
10%
34°

32°

4 AM
Clear
10%
32°

32°

5 AM
Clear
10%
32°

