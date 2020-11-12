Thursday, November 12 Morning Forecast

Our Veteran’s Day was a pleasant but chilly one across the region but today we will briefly feel the return of some milder air ahead of another cold front. This boundary will be tracking eastward through the day and ahead of it, southerly flow will be streaming in. That flow will allow temps to climb back above 60°. Expect highs this afternoon to be in the upper 50s to lower 60s under a mix of clouds and sun. A stray sprinkle is possible as the cold front pushes in but most of us will stay dry and chances are slim. Overnight, we dip back into the 20s and 30s which is below average for this time of the year. Make sure you have the heavy coat for your Friday AM commute. Friday will also stay below normal as winds remain northerly. Our next system moves in for the start of the weekend and this area of low pressure brings more widespread rains. Saturday is looking gray and gloomy with moisture likely throughout much of the day. The winds will also uptick with gusts possibly over 40 mph so make sure you secure anything outside. We could catch a break now and again but outdoor plans aren’t looking the best for the first half of the weekend. This disturbance drags a cold front through the region late Saturday and this boundary looks to be a focal point for some storms. A few stronger storms are possible with some instability being generated. Ingredients don’t look terribly impressive but it’s something we’ll be watching closely, so stay tuned. Sunday is looking pleasant and seasonable as high pressure takes back over. We’ll see lots of sunshine making it the perfect Autumn day. Sunshine prevails into next week with a nice warming trend developing. Highs look to climb back into the low to mid-60s by Tuesday into the middle of next week as that ridge of high pressure holds strong.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer