Thursday, November 12 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We saw a few light showers today, little accumulation out of them. Those clouds will clear out leaving behind mostly starry skies tonight as a cold front comes in. This front will be quiet and will bring in cooler air to the end of the workweek.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s with a few clouds but otherwise COLD conditions.

Friday will bring a few clouds and cool conditions. Temperatures will top off in the middle 50’s for the afternoon. Overnight a system will move in and bring us rain chances into Saturday. Temperatures will drop into the middle 40’s.

Saturday will bring showers and storm chances. This system will need to be watched for the potential for some strong to severe storms. Right now, the primary threat looks to be gusty winds with a marginal risk for severe weather. Just something that will need to be monitored. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with overnight lows in the lower 40’s.

Sunday looks to be the better half of the weekend. Temperatures will be on the cooler side, topping off in the middle 50’s but with plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Monday into much of next week, an area of high pressure will move in and be in control of our weather. Temperatures will gradually warm back into the middle 60’s with plenty of sunshine for most of the week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Decreasing clouds overnight. A shower or two possible. Low 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
30°F Decreasing clouds overnight. A shower or two possible. Low 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

57°F Broken Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F A few clouds. Low near 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

62° / 30°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 62° 30°

Friday

55° / 46°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 55° 46°

Saturday

63° / 43°
Windy, with thunderstorms
Windy, with thunderstorms 70% 63° 43°

Sunday

54° / 34°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 54° 34°

Monday

57° / 36°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 57° 36°

Tuesday

61° / 40°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 61° 40°

Wednesday

66° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 66° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

6 PM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

7 PM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

8 PM
Clear
0%
48°

48°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

46°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
46°

43°

11 PM
Clear
0%
43°

41°

12 AM
Clear
0%
41°

38°

1 AM
Clear
0%
38°

36°

2 AM
Clear
10%
36°

34°

3 AM
Clear
10%
34°

32°

4 AM
Clear
10%
32°

31°

5 AM
Clear
10%
31°

30°

6 AM
Clear
10%
30°

29°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
29°

32°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
32°

35°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
35°

40°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

45°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

49°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

50°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

52°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
52°

53°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

51°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

48°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
48°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100