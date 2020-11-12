Thursday, November 12 Evening Forecast

We saw a few light showers today, little accumulation out of them. Those clouds will clear out leaving behind mostly starry skies tonight as a cold front comes in. This front will be quiet and will bring in cooler air to the end of the workweek.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s with a few clouds but otherwise COLD conditions.

Friday will bring a few clouds and cool conditions. Temperatures will top off in the middle 50’s for the afternoon. Overnight a system will move in and bring us rain chances into Saturday. Temperatures will drop into the middle 40’s.

Saturday will bring showers and storm chances. This system will need to be watched for the potential for some strong to severe storms. Right now, the primary threat looks to be gusty winds with a marginal risk for severe weather. Just something that will need to be monitored. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with overnight lows in the lower 40’s.

Sunday looks to be the better half of the weekend. Temperatures will be on the cooler side, topping off in the middle 50’s but with plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Monday into much of next week, an area of high pressure will move in and be in control of our weather. Temperatures will gradually warm back into the middle 60’s with plenty of sunshine for most of the week.