Thursday, November 11 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

56° / 37°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 56° 37°

Friday

47° / 28°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 47° 28°

Saturday

46° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 46° 33°

Sunday

53° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 53° 34°

Monday

57° / 37°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 57° 37°

Tuesday

67° / 47°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 67° 47°

Wednesday

63° / 40°
Showers
Showers 20% 63° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
46°

48°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
48°

50°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

52°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

54°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

55°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

56°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

56°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

55°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
55°

52°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
52°

49°

6 PM
Clear
0%
49°

46°

7 PM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

8 PM
Clear
1%
45°

44°

9 PM
Clear
1%
44°

43°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
43°

43°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
43°

42°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
42°

42°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
42°

43°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
43°

45°

3 AM
Cloudy
22%
45°

45°

4 AM
Cloudy
19%
45°

43°

5 AM
Cloudy
19%
43°

42°

6 AM
Cloudy
23%
42°

41°

7 AM
Cloudy
22%
41°

The cold front that brought showers and thunderstorms last evening into the overnight is now moving eastward. A lingering sprinkle or two is possible in our far eastern neighborhoods but overall, we’re seeing a clearing trend. This boundary will bring a solid cooldown today as NW winds kick in. Drier air will stream in with that flow and that will help decrease the clouds as we head through the AM. A stronger NW wind will continue to usher in colder conditions as we end the workweek. The chill sticks around on Friday as a result with temps topping out around the upper 40s. An upper-level disturbance swings through the region as well which could bring a stray shower or possibly a flurry. Temps will be a lot colder above the ground, supporting that and it’s something we’ll be watching. High pressure then takes over and remains in control for a good chunk of the weekend with lots of sunshine on tap Saturday. Highs stay well below average too, only rising into the middle and upper 40s. Another cold front looks to move our way as we end the weekend and ahead of this boundary we’ll rebound a little back close to the 50° mark. That disturbance could also bring a shower or two but chances aren’t looking impressive at the moment. Drier and milder conditions develop early next week as a ridge of high pressure takes back over the Central U.S. with highs in the 60s expected by Tuesday. A storm system and associated cold front look to move into the Plains and brings our next rain chance by the middle part of next week.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

46°F Sunny Feels like 41°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Starry and colder. Low near 37F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F Starry and colder. Low near 37F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Branson

49°F Fair Feels like 46°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

48°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 45°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Mainly clear. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Cloudy

Rolla

49°F Cloudy Feels like 45°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F A few passing clouds. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Cloudy

West Plains

51°F Cloudy Feels like 48°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F A few passing clouds. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

