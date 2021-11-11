Thursday, November 11 Morning Forecast

The cold front that brought showers and thunderstorms last evening into the overnight is now moving eastward. A lingering sprinkle or two is possible in our far eastern neighborhoods but overall, we’re seeing a clearing trend. This boundary will bring a solid cooldown today as NW winds kick in. Drier air will stream in with that flow and that will help decrease the clouds as we head through the AM. A stronger NW wind will continue to usher in colder conditions as we end the workweek. The chill sticks around on Friday as a result with temps topping out around the upper 40s. An upper-level disturbance swings through the region as well which could bring a stray shower or possibly a flurry. Temps will be a lot colder above the ground, supporting that and it’s something we’ll be watching. High pressure then takes over and remains in control for a good chunk of the weekend with lots of sunshine on tap Saturday. Highs stay well below average too, only rising into the middle and upper 40s. Another cold front looks to move our way as we end the weekend and ahead of this boundary we’ll rebound a little back close to the 50° mark. That disturbance could also bring a shower or two but chances aren’t looking impressive at the moment. Drier and milder conditions develop early next week as a ridge of high pressure takes back over the Central U.S. with highs in the 60s expected by Tuesday. A storm system and associated cold front look to move into the Plains and brings our next rain chance by the middle part of next week.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer