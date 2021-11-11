Thursday, November 11 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

56° / 39°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 56° 39°

Friday

47° / 28°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 47° 28°

Saturday

48° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 48° 36°

Sunday

52° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 52° 33°

Monday

61° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 61° 44°

Tuesday

69° / 55°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 69° 55°

Wednesday

67° / 38°
Showers
Showers 20% 67° 38°

Hourly Forecast

47°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
47°

45°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
45°

44°

9 PM
Clear
1%
44°

44°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
15%
44°

43°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
43°

43°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
43°

43°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
43°

44°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
44°

45°

3 AM
Cloudy
19%
45°

44°

4 AM
Few Showers
33%
44°

43°

5 AM
Few Showers
32%
43°

43°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
43°

42°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
42°

42°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
42°

43°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
43°

44°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

45°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

45°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
45°

45°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

45°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

45°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
45°

44°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
44°

42°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
42°

39°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

Veterans Day shaped up to a bright and breezy day and much cooler too. Cold air aloft has helped generate a few pop-up showers closer to Central Missouri too. These will quickly fade after sunset with mainly clear skies this evening.

Another cold front will sweep through the area near sunrise. The front will push a round of showers across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas, mainly south of Hwy. 60.

Much colder air will pour in behind the front. Skies will brighten for a time as the early morning cloud cover moves out. Another round of wraparound clouds will move in during the afternoon with a few isolated showers possible to the north. Temperatures will be cold with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will also be gusty with gusts over 30 mph possible.

The winds will ease Friday night with clouds quickly moving out. Temperatures by morning will dip into the upper 20s over most of the area. This will be the coldest morning yet in the Springfield area.

Saturday is shaping up to be mostly sunny and cold. Winds will switch around to the southwest during the afternoon and this will lead to warmer temperatures to the west with colder readings to the east. Highs will range from low 50s near I-49 to mid-40s near Hwy. 63. Winds will be breezy but not as strong as Friday.

Another clipper will move across the region Sunday pushing a quick round of clouds and showers across parts of the Ozarks. Winds will be gusty with chilly afternoon highs again.

A warming trend develops on Monday. Winds will become more southerly with afternoon temperatures climbing into the low 60s. Tuesday looks even warmer with highs near 70°. Both days look mostly clear.

Clouds will roll back in by Wednesday with rain and a few thunderstorms developing later in the day as a cold front pushes southeast across the Ozarks. We should be able to enjoy one more mild day with colder weather moving back in for Thursday.

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

48°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Starry and colder. Low near 39F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Starry and colder. Low near 39F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Branson

53°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 51°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
43°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
11 mph WSW
Precip
63%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Harrison

49°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies early. Increasing clouds with showers late. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
43°F Mostly clear skies early. Increasing clouds with showers late. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
11 mph WSW
Precip
75%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Rolla

48°F Fair Feels like 42°
Wind
13 mph W
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
40°F A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph WSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

West Plains

46°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
41°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
12 mph WSW
Precip
46%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

