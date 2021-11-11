Thursday, November 11 Evening Forecast

Veterans Day shaped up to a bright and breezy day and much cooler too. Cold air aloft has helped generate a few pop-up showers closer to Central Missouri too. These will quickly fade after sunset with mainly clear skies this evening.

Another cold front will sweep through the area near sunrise. The front will push a round of showers across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas, mainly south of Hwy. 60.

Much colder air will pour in behind the front. Skies will brighten for a time as the early morning cloud cover moves out. Another round of wraparound clouds will move in during the afternoon with a few isolated showers possible to the north. Temperatures will be cold with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will also be gusty with gusts over 30 mph possible.

The winds will ease Friday night with clouds quickly moving out. Temperatures by morning will dip into the upper 20s over most of the area. This will be the coldest morning yet in the Springfield area.

Saturday is shaping up to be mostly sunny and cold. Winds will switch around to the southwest during the afternoon and this will lead to warmer temperatures to the west with colder readings to the east. Highs will range from low 50s near I-49 to mid-40s near Hwy. 63. Winds will be breezy but not as strong as Friday.

Another clipper will move across the region Sunday pushing a quick round of clouds and showers across parts of the Ozarks. Winds will be gusty with chilly afternoon highs again.

A warming trend develops on Monday. Winds will become more southerly with afternoon temperatures climbing into the low 60s. Tuesday looks even warmer with highs near 70°. Both days look mostly clear.

Clouds will roll back in by Wednesday with rain and a few thunderstorms developing later in the day as a cold front pushes southeast across the Ozarks. We should be able to enjoy one more mild day with colder weather moving back in for Thursday.