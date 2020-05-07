Thursday, May 7 Morning Forecast

Showers arrive late today

We’re starting out sunny and cool this morning with lows in the 40’s.

Clouds increase today ahead of our next front. We’ll stay dry most of the afternoon with highs in the upper 60’s.

Showers arrive west late this afternoon/ evening, becoming widespread overnight tonight. Some rumbles of thunder will be possible but no severe weather is expected. Expect rain totals 0.5-1″.

Showers to start on Friday, then we’ll find clearing skies in the afternoon. North winds behind the front will be breezy, gusts to 30 mph will usher in a chilly air mass. Highs get stuck in the upper 50’s, struggling for 60 degrees.

High pressure takes over Friday night/ Saturday morning bringing clear skies, calm winds, and the perfect recipe for a cold night. Lows dip into the 30’s, near record territory! Expect frost, protect any cold-sensitive plants!

Cool sunshine hangs around all weekend for Mom. Sunshine and 60’s through Mother’s Day.

Rain chances return late Monday into Tuesday.

Clear

Springfield

42°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
50°F Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Branson

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
49°F Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Harrison

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
53°F Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Rolla

44°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
50°F Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

West Plains

44°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
53°F Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

67° / 50°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 67° 50°

Friday

60° / 36°
Morning showers
Morning showers 20% 60° 36°

Saturday

64° / 43°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 64° 43°

Sunday

65° / 42°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 65° 42°

Monday

59° / 45°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 30% 59° 45°

Tuesday

57° / 52°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 60% 57° 52°

Wednesday

67° / 59°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 67° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

55°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

59°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

60°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

61°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
61°

62°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
62°

63°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
62°

67°

4 PM
Showers
20%
67°

61°

5 PM
Showers
40%
61°

60°

6 PM
Showers
40%
60°

59°

7 PM
Showers
60%
59°

57°

8 PM
Showers
60%
57°

55°

9 PM
Showers
60%
55°

54°

10 PM
Rain
60%
54°

54°

11 PM
Rain
70%
54°

53°

12 AM
Rain
70%
53°

53°

1 AM
Rain
60%
53°

53°

2 AM
Rain
60%
53°

53°

3 AM
Rain
60%
53°

53°

4 AM
Showers
50%
53°

53°

5 AM
Showers
40%
53°

52°

6 AM
Showers
40%
52°

50°

7 AM
Showers
40%
50°

