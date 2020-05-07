Thursday, May 7 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out sunny and cool this morning with lows in the 40’s.

Clouds increase today ahead of our next front. We’ll stay dry most of the afternoon with highs in the upper 60’s.

Showers arrive west late this afternoon/ evening, becoming widespread overnight tonight. Some rumbles of thunder will be possible but no severe weather is expected. Expect rain totals 0.5-1″.

Showers to start on Friday, then we’ll find clearing skies in the afternoon. North winds behind the front will be breezy, gusts to 30 mph will usher in a chilly air mass. Highs get stuck in the upper 50’s, struggling for 60 degrees.

High pressure takes over Friday night/ Saturday morning bringing clear skies, calm winds, and the perfect recipe for a cold night. Lows dip into the 30’s, near record territory! Expect frost, protect any cold-sensitive plants!

Cool sunshine hangs around all weekend for Mom. Sunshine and 60’s through Mother’s Day.

Rain chances return late Monday into Tuesday.