Thursday, May 7 Evening Forecast

We started off the day cool with temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s. We had a few ray of sunshine before clouds and showers moved in. Showers will continue into Friday morning before exiting, leaving behind cool but sunny conditions for Mother’s Day weekend.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with showers likely. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. A few heavy pockets of rain are also possible.

Friday we’ll start off the day with showers that will move out and take the clouds with it. Generally, we are looking at less than an inch of rain, maybe an inch in places where heavier rain sets up. Minor flooding is also possible. Behind the rain will be clearing skies and cool, breezy conditions. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with winds out of the north at 15-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Patchy frost is possible Saturday morning. A few records could be broken with this round of cold air. Be sure to protect your plants.

Saturday, temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s.

Sunday for Mother’s Day, temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with plenty of sunshine for Mom! Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Monday into next week, an unsettled pattern returns with a chance of showers and maybe some storms through late next week. Temperatures will be below average for much of next week.

Overcast

Springfield

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
50°F Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Branson

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
49°F Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Broken Clouds

Harrison

59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
53°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Broken Clouds

Rolla

64°F Broken Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
49°F Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

West Plains

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
53°F Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

67° / 50°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 67° 50°

Friday

60° / 36°
Morning showers
Morning showers 20% 60° 36°

Saturday

63° / 45°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 63° 45°

Sunday

63° / 41°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 63° 41°

Monday

59° / 45°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 30% 59° 45°

Tuesday

59° / 53°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 60% 59° 53°

Wednesday

70° / 61°
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder 60% 70° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

7 PM
Showers
60%
59°

57°

8 PM
Showers
60%
57°

55°

9 PM
Showers
60%
55°

54°

10 PM
Rain
60%
54°

54°

11 PM
Rain
70%
54°

53°

12 AM
Rain
70%
53°

53°

1 AM
Rain
60%
53°

53°

2 AM
Rain
60%
53°

53°

3 AM
Rain
60%
53°

53°

4 AM
Showers
50%
53°

53°

5 AM
Showers
40%
53°

52°

6 AM
Showers
40%
52°

50°

7 AM
Showers
40%
50°

52°

8 AM
Showers
40%
52°

52°

9 AM
Few Showers
30%
52°

51°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
51°

53°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
53°

55°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

57°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

59°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

59°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

60°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

59°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

57°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

Trending Stories