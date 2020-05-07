Thursday, May 7 Evening Forecast

We started off the day cool with temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s. We had a few ray of sunshine before clouds and showers moved in. Showers will continue into Friday morning before exiting, leaving behind cool but sunny conditions for Mother’s Day weekend.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with showers likely. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. A few heavy pockets of rain are also possible.

Friday we’ll start off the day with showers that will move out and take the clouds with it. Generally, we are looking at less than an inch of rain, maybe an inch in places where heavier rain sets up. Minor flooding is also possible. Behind the rain will be clearing skies and cool, breezy conditions. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with winds out of the north at 15-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Patchy frost is possible Saturday morning. A few records could be broken with this round of cold air. Be sure to protect your plants.

Saturday, temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40’s.

Sunday for Mother’s Day, temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with plenty of sunshine for Mom! Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40’s.

Monday into next week, an unsettled pattern returns with a chance of showers and maybe some storms through late next week. Temperatures will be below average for much of next week.