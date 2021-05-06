Thursday, May 6 Morning Forecast

A few more clouds have moved in thanks to a weak area of low pressure and cold front sweeping through the region. This disturbance brings the chance for scattered showers today along with a few storms. The best chance for seeing thunderstorms will be in our southeastern neighborhoods where we have greater instability.

The timeframe for these will likely be in the heating of the day, during the afternoon. The moisture quickly exits the area later on this evening and we clear out and cool down during the overnight. A warm front then begins to lift our way to end the workweek and this boundary could bring a few showers late in the day tomorrow.

Temperatures try and rebound on Friday as a result, with afternoon readings rising back close to 70°. Our next cold front slides in by Saturday into Sunday which looks to bring widespread showers and thunderstorms.

Instability builds again which could lead to a few severe storms in our western communities. We’ll be monitoring data closely as time gets closer.

It’s looking like we could see strong to severe storms overnight Saturday and possibly early Sunday too as this cold front continues to push through the region.

Moisture looks to linger through the latter half of the weekend as well with temps falling through the day. Our pattern looks to remain more unsettled heading through next week with weak impulses moving thorugh the atmosphere. Clouds hang tough Monday and Tuesday with a shower or two on the table. Chances aren’t that great now but a better chance arrives by the middle of next week with a few showers possible.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

