Thursday, May 28 Morning Forecast

DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 9 AM as visibility drops to a quarter mile or less due to fog. Take it slow and use headlights on the roads this morning!

We’re starting out with some mostly cloudy skies and mild 50’s this morning.

A big upper-level low is still stalled to our south over central Arkansas. Like the storm that kept us cloudy last week, this storm is cut-off, or detached from the jet stream. When that happens, the storm is thrown off its highway and there is nothing to kick it out or move it along. Therefore, it will maintain control of our weather through today.

With the storm positioned to our south, that will keep the door open to Gulf of Mexico moisture and storm chances coming. Expect scattered showers/ storms continuing today with a warm and muggy air mass keeping highs in the middle/ upper 70’s.

While this set-up will keep us wet, because it is detached from the jet stream (our main source of wind energy), it is not conducive to severe weather. While thunder and heavy rain are likely, we are not concerned about severe weather today.

However, with soils saturated, rivers aggravated, and a high water table, flooding will be a concern. Expect any swollen or rising rivers to continue rising. Any low-water crossings already inundated could get worse. Another 0.5-1″ rain is possible today. If you see standing water, turn around, don’t drown!

The storm finally kicks to the east tonight with storms dwindling and conditions drying out after midnight. We’ll start with a few clouds and find some clearing skies and ample sunshine in the afternoon on Friday. High pressure takes over this weekend bringing much-welcomed sunshine.

That high pressure remains overhead and strengthens next week. Expect sunny skies and highs warming into the middle 80’s through Thursday, starting to feel like summer!