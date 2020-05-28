Thursday, May 28 Evening Forecast

Long-awaited dry spell almost here. We’ve got a cold front pressing southeast across the area this evening. Scattered storms have flared up near and south of the interstate with a band of rain north of I-44. The storms will wind down quickly after sunset with the band of light rain slowly fading by early Friday morning. Rain totals through tonight will mainly be around a quarter of an inch or less, but locally higher amounts are likely where storms move through.

Some low cloudiness will likely linger through sunrise Friday morning giving way to sunny skies from northwest to southeast by late morning. Cool morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s will warm into the 70s during the afternoon. Low humidity will make for a great afternoon to be outside.

Weekend weather looks nearly ideal for outdoor activities like camping. Skies will be mainly sunny through the weekend, although it looks like a bit of cloud cover coming through Saturday night into Sunday morning. Overnight lows will be comfortably cool with afternoon highs comfortably warm. Speaking of comfort, humidity levels will remain low through the weekend with the weather nice enough outside to keep the windows open.

The jet stream pattern will provide a block to wet weather with a ridge setting up over the middle of the country. That ridge looks like it will keep the pattern mainly dry all the way through Thursday of next week. Temperatures and humidity levels will be on the way back up by Monday with a summer feel Tuesday through Thursday.