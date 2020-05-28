Thursday, May 28 Evening Forecast

Long-awaited dry spell almost here. We’ve got a cold front pressing southeast across the area this evening. Scattered storms have flared up near and south of the interstate with a band of rain north of I-44. The storms will wind down quickly after sunset with the band of light rain slowly fading by early Friday morning. Rain totals through tonight will mainly be around a quarter of an inch or less, but locally higher amounts are likely where storms move through.

Some low cloudiness will likely linger through sunrise Friday morning giving way to sunny skies from northwest to southeast by late morning. Cool morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s will warm into the 70s during the afternoon. Low humidity will make for a great afternoon to be outside.

Weekend weather looks nearly ideal for outdoor activities like camping. Skies will be mainly sunny through the weekend, although it looks like a bit of cloud cover coming through Saturday night into Sunday morning. Overnight lows will be comfortably cool with afternoon highs comfortably warm. Speaking of comfort, humidity levels will remain low through the weekend with the weather nice enough outside to keep the windows open.

The jet stream pattern will provide a block to wet weather with a ridge setting up over the middle of the country. That ridge looks like it will keep the pattern mainly dry all the way through Thursday of next week. Temperatures and humidity levels will be on the way back up by Monday with a summer feel Tuesday through Thursday.

Few Clouds

Springfield

67°F Few Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
15 mph NW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
58°F Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

66°F Broken Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
59°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Harrison

67°F Few Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 60F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
60°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 60F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
11 mph NW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Rolla

65°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
59°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
61°F Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

75° / 58°
Showers early
Showers early 60% 75° 58°

Friday

75° / 52°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 75° 52°

Saturday

76° / 56°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 76° 56°

Sunday

78° / 60°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 78° 60°

Monday

81° / 63°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 81° 63°

Tuesday

86° / 66°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 86° 66°

Wednesday

87° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 87° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
64°

64°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
64°

63°

10 PM
Showers
40%
63°

63°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
63°

62°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
62°

62°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
62°

61°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
61°

61°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
61°

60°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
60°

59°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
59°

58°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
58°

58°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
58°

61°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
61°

63°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

65°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

67°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

69°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

72°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

73°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

73°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

76°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

73°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

72°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

71°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

