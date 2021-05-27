Thursday, May 27 Morning Forecast

Our next weather-maker is on the approach and after a mainly dry Wednesday, storm chances will heighten. A cold front slides toward us as we progress through the day and it’s going to bring some big changes to the Ozarks. As this boundary begins to move our way, showers and thunderstorms will develop out to the west. These will likely be a little stronger. The risk for severe weather in the viewing area then begins to increase this afternoon as it sweeps in. It’s going to be warm and muggy ahead of this front too which will lead to the potential for severe storms. We have an Enhanced Risk across much of the Ozarks meaning numerous severe storms. All forms of severe weather are possible including an isolated tornado or two. This is really a conditional threat with the main concern being the gusty winds along the line of storms. With this complex, we could also have some embedded larger hail so make sure you stay weather-aware. Showers should clear the area in the pre-dawn hours of Friday but we could see a sprinkle or two east of the metro tomorrow morning. We’ll likely see more sunshine peeking out from behind the clouds during the afternoon. Highs will get knocked back behind the front too with temps topping out in the 60s and 70s. Our Memorial Day Weekend is looking a lot more pleasant but it’s going to be cooler than average. High pressure looks to build in bringing lots of sunshine for Saturday. More sunshine arrives on Sunday with highs climbing back into the lower 70s. Clouds do begin to develop again by the start of next week ahead of another disturbance heads our way. A stray shower or two is possible for Memorial Day with a better chance of showers on the table Tuesday. A front looks to approach the area by Wednesday and we could have more showers and storms to deal with by the middle part of next week. Temperatures look to stay cooler than normal into mid-week as well with highs topping out in the low to mid-70s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer