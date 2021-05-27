Thursday, May 27 Evening Forecast

The threat for strong to severe storms will shift south into Northern Arkansas this evening. Storms that moved across areas north of the state line earlier in the day have worked over the atmosphere ending the risk for severe weather this evening. Showers and even a few thunderstorms will still remain possible though. The rain will taper off after midnight with cooler air working in by morning.

Friday will start with cool morning temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. Clouds will thin out near and south of Hwy. 60 with mostly sunny skies developing. To the north clouds will hang around throughout the day leading to much cooler afternoon highs there. Temperatures Friday afternoon will range from the low 60s near Lake of the Ozarks to low 70s south of the state line.

Temperatures will remain cool for late May through the holiday weekend. It looks like nearly ideal camping weather with dry weather and low humidity. Temperatures will be chilly at night and mild during the day. It won’t be ideal for swimming given the cool temperatures. Highs Saturday will only be in the 60s with temperatures Sunday and Monday warming into the 70s. Rivers may be dangerous to float as well this weekend given all the recent rain, likely running high and fast.

The pattern will trend wet again next week as another trough slides into the middle of the country. Clouds will thicken up by Monday with a few showers possibly creeping in. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through the area Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of a slow-moving front. The front is expected to move through by Thursday, but a few showers may remain possible. Temperatures will remain a little cooler than normal next week too.