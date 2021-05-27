Thursday, May 27 Evening Forecast

The threat for strong to severe storms will shift south into Northern Arkansas this evening. Storms that moved across areas north of the state line earlier in the day have worked over the atmosphere ending the risk for severe weather this evening. Showers and even a few thunderstorms will still remain possible though. The rain will taper off after midnight with cooler air working in by morning.

Friday will start with cool morning temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. Clouds will thin out near and south of Hwy. 60 with mostly sunny skies developing. To the north clouds will hang around throughout the day leading to much cooler afternoon highs there. Temperatures Friday afternoon will range from the low 60s near Lake of the Ozarks to low 70s south of the state line.

Temperatures will remain cool for late May through the holiday weekend. It looks like nearly ideal camping weather with dry weather and low humidity. Temperatures will be chilly at night and mild during the day. It won’t be ideal for swimming given the cool temperatures. Highs Saturday will only be in the 60s with temperatures Sunday and Monday warming into the 70s. Rivers may be dangerous to float as well this weekend given all the recent rain, likely running high and fast.

The pattern will trend wet again next week as another trough slides into the middle of the country. Clouds will thicken up by Monday with a few showers possibly creeping in. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through the area Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of a slow-moving front. The front is expected to move through by Thursday, but a few showers may remain possible. Temperatures will remain a little cooler than normal next week too.

Rain

Springfield Mo

64°F Rain Feels like 63°
11 mph S
99%
Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 57F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
57°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 57F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
11 mph WNW
60%
Waning Gibbous
Rain

Branson

66°F Rain Feels like 66°
6 mph S
100%
Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
61°F Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
8 mph W
85%
Waning Gibbous
Thunderstorm

Harrison

64°F Thunderstorm Feels like 64°
7 mph W
93%
Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
61°F Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
9 mph WSW
98%
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Rolla

64°F Fair Feels like 64°
6 mph S
96%
Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
57°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
11 mph WSW
73%
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

64°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 64°
4 mph W
98%
Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
63°F Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
8 mph WSW
78%
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

81° / 57°
Sct. Storms
Sct. Storms 60% 81° 57°

Friday

67° / 47°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 67° 47°

Saturday

68° / 46°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 68° 46°

Sunday

73° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 73° 56°

Monday

74° / 58°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 74° 58°

Tuesday

74° / 59°
Showers
Showers 30% 74° 59°

Wednesday

74° / 60°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 74° 60°

Hourly Forecast

65°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
65°

65°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
65°

64°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
64°

66°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
66°

65°

12 AM
Cloudy
17%
65°

65°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
65°

65°

2 AM
Cloudy
19%
65°

65°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
65°

64°

4 AM
Cloudy
21%
64°

62°

5 AM
Cloudy
23%
62°

60°

6 AM
Cloudy
23%
60°

58°

7 AM
Cloudy
12%
58°

57°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
57°

57°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
57°

58°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
58°

60°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
60°

61°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
61°

63°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
63°

64°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
64°

63°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
63°

63°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
63°

61°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
61°

60°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
60°

59°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
59°
