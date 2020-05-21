Thursday, May 21 Morning Forecast

Another day with clouds, storm chances pick up tonight into tomorrow

Our upper-level low is STILL swirling to our east. Another round of mostly cloudy skies and spotty showers today. Highs will be in the lower 70’s.

A front starts to kick our low to the east tonight, bringing a chance of showers/ storms.

Depending on how storms play out in the morning, redeveloping storms will be possible in the afternoon. Any of those storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds, large hail, and maybe an isolated tornado. Highs will be warm and sticky near 80 degrees.

We may get a brief lull in the storms on Saturday. While a storm can’t be ruled it, it will probably be the driest day of the holiday weekend.

A new storm develops to the south by Sunday, bringing more clouds and healthier storm chances into the Ozarks through Memorial Day. Highs will be in the upper 70’s, lower 80’s.

With storm chances continuing into early next week and our already saturated soils, flooding will be a concern. Any swollen low-water crossings/ rivers will easily flood.

Overcast

Springfield

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
61°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Branson

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
61°F Rain showers this evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
60°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
60°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

73° / 61°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 73° 61°

Friday

79° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 79° 62°

Saturday

82° / 67°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 30% 82° 67°

Sunday

81° / 65°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 81° 65°

Monday

77° / 63°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 60% 77° 63°

Tuesday

77° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 77° 63°

Wednesday

79° / 62°
Showers, maybe a rumble of thunder
Showers, maybe a rumble of thunder 30% 79° 62°

Humidity

