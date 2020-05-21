Thursday, May 21 Morning Forecast

Our upper-level low is STILL swirling to our east. Another round of mostly cloudy skies and spotty showers today. Highs will be in the lower 70’s.

A front starts to kick our low to the east tonight, bringing a chance of showers/ storms.

Depending on how storms play out in the morning, redeveloping storms will be possible in the afternoon. Any of those storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds, large hail, and maybe an isolated tornado. Highs will be warm and sticky near 80 degrees.

We may get a brief lull in the storms on Saturday. While a storm can’t be ruled it, it will probably be the driest day of the holiday weekend.

A new storm develops to the south by Sunday, bringing more clouds and healthier storm chances into the Ozarks through Memorial Day. Highs will be in the upper 70’s, lower 80’s.

With storm chances continuing into early next week and our already saturated soils, flooding will be a concern. Any swollen low-water crossings/ rivers will easily flood.