Thursday, May 21 Evening Forecast

Today was our transition day. Temperatures warmed up into the 70’s with more sunshine and increasing humidity. Storm chances begin tonight and continue for at least the next week making for an active and unsettled pattern.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 60’s under mostly cloudy skies and a few showers/storms or two. Most of us will stay dry.

A front will move into the Ozarks Friday, bringing more moisture and increasing shower chances. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s. Showers and storms are likely through the day.

There is a slight risk for severe weather. This means a few storms could become strong to severe. All modes are possible: hail, wind, flooding, an isolated tornado. Hail and wind, however, will be the primary threats. The first round of storms will push through in the morning and into the early afternoon. IF the atmosphere can recover, strong to severe storms will be possible again in the evening. This is something that will need to be reevaluated after morning storms. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60’s.

More scattered showers and storms will be possible on Saturday. I think Saturday will be the driest day of the weekend with an isolated shower or two is possible. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

A front will stall and showers and storms will continue. Sunday will have scattered storms with temperatures in the lower 80’s. Overnight lows will be in the middle 60’s.

Memorial Day will bring more showers and storms with temperatures in the upper 70’s.

We keep the unsettled, active pattern through much of next week.

Overcast

Springfield

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
61°F Rain showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

73° / 61°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 73° 61°

Friday

78° / 64°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 78° 64°

Saturday

82° / 67°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 30% 82° 67°

Sunday

82° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 82° 66°

Monday

77° / 63°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 60% 77° 63°

Tuesday

76° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 76° 64°

Wednesday

80° / 63°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 30% 80° 63°

Hourly Forecast

66°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
66°

65°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
65°

64°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
64°

63°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
63°

63°

1 AM
Showers
40%
63°

63°

2 AM
Showers
40%
63°

62°

3 AM
Showers
40%
62°

62°

4 AM
Rain
60%
62°

62°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
62°

62°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
62°

61°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
61°

63°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
63°

64°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
64°

66°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
66°

69°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
69°

71°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

71°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

72°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

73°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

79°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

73°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

72°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

70°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

