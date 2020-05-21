Thursday, May 21 Evening Forecast

Today was our transition day. Temperatures warmed up into the 70’s with more sunshine and increasing humidity. Storm chances begin tonight and continue for at least the next week making for an active and unsettled pattern.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 60’s under mostly cloudy skies and a few showers/storms or two. Most of us will stay dry.

A front will move into the Ozarks Friday, bringing more moisture and increasing shower chances. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s. Showers and storms are likely through the day.

There is a slight risk for severe weather. This means a few storms could become strong to severe. All modes are possible: hail, wind, flooding, an isolated tornado. Hail and wind, however, will be the primary threats. The first round of storms will push through in the morning and into the early afternoon. IF the atmosphere can recover, strong to severe storms will be possible again in the evening. This is something that will need to be reevaluated after morning storms. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60’s.





More scattered showers and storms will be possible on Saturday. I think Saturday will be the driest day of the weekend with an isolated shower or two is possible. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

A front will stall and showers and storms will continue. Sunday will have scattered storms with temperatures in the lower 80’s. Overnight lows will be in the middle 60’s.





Memorial Day will bring more showers and storms with temperatures in the upper 70’s.





We keep the unsettled, active pattern through much of next week.