Thursday, May 20 Morning Forecast

We’re not done with this unsettled pattern just yet but it does look like it will begin to amplify as we progress through the rest of the week. We’ve been in this blocking pattern with an area of high pressure to our east and low pressure to our west. Here in the Ozarks, we’ve been sandwiched in between the two which has kept us active. More showers and thunderstorms are on the table today thanks to little ripples in the upper levels of the atmosphere that continue to move through. Scattered storms are on the table during the afternoon with the help of a little sun. All of the moisture in the air, as well as the building instability, could aid in a couple stronger to severe storms later on in the day as well. Hail and gusty winds would be the main hazards in any severe storm that does develop. Friday into the start of the weekend is looking drier but still muggy as the area of high pressure to our east shifts back westward. We’ll see a few showers and thunderstorms still possible, especially the closer to the Missouri-Kansas State-line, but much of the viewing area will begin drying out. Highs really warm up thanks to the sunshine and southerly flow too with highs topping out above average into early next week. The low to mid-80s are on tap across the Ozarks Friday through next Monday. A cold front finally begins to approach the region by early next week and it’s looking like the chance of storms returns by Tuesday. We keep the threat of moisture around Wednesday as this front continues to sag across the area. This boundary will likely knock our temps back a touch too, dipping back into the 70s by mid-week

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

65°F Cloudy Feels like 64°
13 mph SE
96%
Tonight

A few storms around. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
64°F A few storms around. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
17 mph SE
30%
Waxing Gibbous
Light Rain

Branson

65°F Light Rain Feels like 65°
7 mph ESE
100%
Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
66°F Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
12 mph SE
77%
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

65°F Cloudy Feels like 65°
6 mph ESE
94%
Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
65°F Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
12 mph SSE
71%
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

68°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 68°
10 mph SE
81%
Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
12 mph SSE
23%
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

64°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 64°
6 mph ESE
93%
Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
65°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
11 mph SE
38%
Waxing Gibbous

Thursday

74° / 64°
Sct. Storms
Sct. Storms 40% 74° 64°

Friday

81° / 64°
Sct. Storms
Sct. Storms 30% 81° 64°

Saturday

82° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 82° 62°

Sunday

83° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 83° 63°

Monday

83° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 83° 64°

Tuesday

81° / 63°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 81° 63°

Wednesday

78° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 78° 63°

65°

6 AM
Showers
48%
65°

65°

7 AM
Showers
49%
65°

66°

8 AM
Cloudy
12%
66°

67°

9 AM
Cloudy
13%
67°

69°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
69°

70°

11 AM
Cloudy
17%
70°

72°

12 PM
Showers
35%
72°

73°

1 PM
Showers
57%
73°

72°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
72°

73°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
73°

73°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
73°

73°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
73°

73°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
73°

73°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
73°

70°

8 PM
Rain
63%
70°

70°

9 PM
Showers
54%
70°

69°

10 PM
Showers
52%
69°

69°

11 PM
Showers
52%
69°

68°

12 AM
Showers
51%
68°

68°

1 AM
Showers
38%
68°

67°

2 AM
Showers
41%
67°

67°

3 AM
Few Showers
33%
67°

67°

4 AM
Few Showers
31%
67°

66°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
66°

