Thursday, May 20 Evening Forecast

Clouds and showers have been tough to shake this week, particularly over Western Missouri and Arkansas. This trend will continue into Friday, but we’ll be enjoying brighter and drier weather over the weekend as the area enjoys its first taste of early summer.

For this evening, a wave of showers will continue spreading north across Western Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. Locally heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible. Showers will remain possible through the remainder of the night, especially along and west of Hwy. 65, but they should be more spotty.

Areas along and west of Hwy. 65 will continue to deal with widespread cloud cover and scattered showers. This will keep temperatures cooler than areas to the east that will top out near 80°. Winds will remain breezy out of the south too.

A ridge of high pressure will build west this weekend nudging the band of clouds and showers further west. This will open up more of the area to sunshine and dry conditions. A few spotty showers will remain possible west of Hwy. 65, but it will be drier and sunnier than past days. The drier and sunnier weather across the area will come with a real taste of summer in time for the weekend. Temperatures will be comfortably mild at night and will warm into the low to mid-80s during the day. Winds won’t be as breezy making for better boating conditions. Water levels on area rivers will still be running fast given the recent rains.

Warm and mostly dry weather will continue into Monday before a pattern shift in the jet stream brings higher rain chances back to the area. A trough will move out of the West, knocking down the ridge over the South. The storm track will drop further south bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms back to the Ozarks. There may be a higher chance for stronger storms Tuesday night into Wednesday. It looks like it will be tough to get a front through the area next week and this will keep the area on the warm and humid side.

The overall pattern later next week into the following weekend looks warm and possibly wet at times.

Rain

Springfield Mo

67°F Rain Feels like 67°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few storms around. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
65°F A few storms around. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
17 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Rain

Branson

69°F Rain Feels like 69°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain, heavy at times early. Thunder possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
66°F Periods of rain, heavy at times early. Thunder possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Rain

Harrison

68°F Rain Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
93%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

79°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 82°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
67°F Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
43%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Occasional rain tapering to a few showers late. Thunder possible. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
64°F Occasional rain tapering to a few showers late. Thunder possible. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
73%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

68° / 65°
Light Rain
Light Rain 0% 68° 65°

Friday

75° / 65°
Sct. Storms
Sct. Storms 30% 75° 65°

Saturday

82° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 82° 63°

Sunday

82° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 82° 63°

Monday

82° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 82° 64°

Tuesday

81° / 65°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 81° 65°

Wednesday

78° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 78° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

7 PM
Rain
100%
68°

68°

8 PM
Rain
91%
68°

67°

9 PM
Rain
86%
67°

68°

10 PM
Showers
48%
68°

68°

11 PM
Showers
37%
68°

68°

12 AM
Cloudy
17%
68°

67°

1 AM
Few Showers
34%
67°

67°

2 AM
Rain
65%
67°

67°

3 AM
Light Rain
68%
67°

67°

4 AM
Showers
58%
67°

66°

5 AM
Showers
54%
66°

66°

6 AM
Showers
56%
66°

66°

7 AM
Showers
48%
66°

67°

8 AM
Showers
44%
67°

68°

9 AM
Showers
54%
68°

68°

10 AM
Showers
43%
68°

69°

11 AM
Showers
49%
69°

69°

12 PM
Showers
47%
69°

71°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
71°

72°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
72°

73°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
73°

74°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
74°

75°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
75°

