Thursday, May 20 Evening Forecast

Clouds and showers have been tough to shake this week, particularly over Western Missouri and Arkansas. This trend will continue into Friday, but we’ll be enjoying brighter and drier weather over the weekend as the area enjoys its first taste of early summer.

For this evening, a wave of showers will continue spreading north across Western Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. Locally heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible. Showers will remain possible through the remainder of the night, especially along and west of Hwy. 65, but they should be more spotty.

Areas along and west of Hwy. 65 will continue to deal with widespread cloud cover and scattered showers. This will keep temperatures cooler than areas to the east that will top out near 80°. Winds will remain breezy out of the south too.







A ridge of high pressure will build west this weekend nudging the band of clouds and showers further west. This will open up more of the area to sunshine and dry conditions. A few spotty showers will remain possible west of Hwy. 65, but it will be drier and sunnier than past days. The drier and sunnier weather across the area will come with a real taste of summer in time for the weekend. Temperatures will be comfortably mild at night and will warm into the low to mid-80s during the day. Winds won’t be as breezy making for better boating conditions. Water levels on area rivers will still be running fast given the recent rains.





Warm and mostly dry weather will continue into Monday before a pattern shift in the jet stream brings higher rain chances back to the area. A trough will move out of the West, knocking down the ridge over the South. The storm track will drop further south bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms back to the Ozarks. There may be a higher chance for stronger storms Tuesday night into Wednesday. It looks like it will be tough to get a front through the area next week and this will keep the area on the warm and humid side.

The overall pattern later next week into the following weekend looks warm and possibly wet at times.