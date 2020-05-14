Thursday, May 14 Morning Forecast

Strong to severe storms possible tonight

Unsettled weather continues today.

We’ll keep mostly cloudy skies and warm highs in the middle/ upper 70’s. A few showers/ storms will be possible, but most of us stay dry.

Fuels will grow all day today, allowing storms to organize as a front approaches. A line of strong/ severe storms will develop by midnight and dive southeast. Damaging winds and half dollar size hail will be threats. The tornado threat looks low.

Locally heavy downpours are also a concern, with 1-3″ possible quickly. For that, a FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect NW of I-44 from midnight tonight until noon tomorrow.

A few storms will be possible in the morning and afternoon tomorrow. Highs stay warm in the 70’s.

Another system makes its way to the Ozarks Saturday into Sunday, so the storm chances and flooding concerns tonight. Soils are saturated, it won’t take much to cause flooding.

A strong high pressure finally takes control on Monday bringing sunshine, warm 70’s, and quiet weather through the middle of next week.

Clear

Springfield

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
60°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Branson

63°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 63°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
64°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Harrison

66°F Broken Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
63°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

West Plains

64°F Few Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
65°F Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

78° / 60°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 40% 78° 60°

Friday

75° / 62°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 40% 75° 62°

Saturday

75° / 62°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 60% 75° 62°

Sunday

75° / 53°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 30% 75° 53°

Monday

74° / 51°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 74° 51°

Tuesday

77° / 56°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 77° 56°

Wednesday

81° / 57°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 81° 57°

Hourly Forecast

67°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

69°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

70°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

72°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

75°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

73°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

70°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

69°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
69°

68°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
68°

68°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
68°

67°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
67°

68°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

67°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
67°

67°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
67°

64°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
64°

60°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
60°

