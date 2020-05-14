Thursday, May 14 Morning Forecast

Unsettled weather continues today.

We’ll keep mostly cloudy skies and warm highs in the middle/ upper 70’s. A few showers/ storms will be possible, but most of us stay dry.

Fuels will grow all day today, allowing storms to organize as a front approaches. A line of strong/ severe storms will develop by midnight and dive southeast. Damaging winds and half dollar size hail will be threats. The tornado threat looks low.

Locally heavy downpours are also a concern, with 1-3″ possible quickly. For that, a FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect NW of I-44 from midnight tonight until noon tomorrow.

A few storms will be possible in the morning and afternoon tomorrow. Highs stay warm in the 70’s.

Another system makes its way to the Ozarks Saturday into Sunday, so the storm chances and flooding concerns tonight. Soils are saturated, it won’t take much to cause flooding.

A strong high pressure finally takes control on Monday bringing sunshine, warm 70’s, and quiet weather through the middle of next week.