Thursday, May 14 Evening Forecast

Warm and humid weather swept back into the area today, but it’s come with widely scattered strong to severe storms. A weak upper-level storm moving across the area is generating the storms. A few of the storms have already produced some hail and wind with hail up to ping pong ball size reported with storms near Ozark northeast to near Rogersville earlier this afternoon. Scattered storms will continue to bubble up east of Hwy. 65 into the evening as the upper-level storm moves through. The storms should wind down by mid-evening. Winds in the atmosphere are a little on the weak side, and this is keeping the storms rather “pulsy”, meaning they flare up quickly and then quickly fade.

PING PONG BALL SIZE HAIL THAT FELL NEAR ROGERSVILLE THURSDAY AFTERNOON (PHOTO CREDIT: DANIELLE DIMOND)

Later tonight we’ll turn our attention north to storms developing along a cold front. These storms will gradually evolve into a line or multiple lines that will develop south late tonight. Atmospheric winds are stronger closer to Northern Missouri and this is where severe weather appears to be most likely. Hail and wind will be the main modes of severe weather. The tornado threat isn’t zero, but the overall set-up doesn’t favor that. The line of storms will tend to slowly weaken as they push south into Southern Missouri after midnight. The storms will push into Northern Arkansas by sunrise Friday.

Another concern is for very heavy rainfall, particularly over Western Missouri into Eastern Kansas where storms will tend to redevelop. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for areas north of I-44 from midnight through noon Friday.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH THROUGH NOON FRIDAY

The rain and thunder will tend to linger through much of Friday morning over Southwest Missouri into Northern Arkansas, fading by the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the afternoon, but rain chances will be quite a bit lower. Temperatures will also likely take a hit with readings warming into the low 70s during the afternoon.

The pattern will remain a wet one through Saturday night with a frontal boundary in the area and upper-level storms moving through. This will generate episodes of scattered showers and thunderstorms at times Friday night through Saturday night. A few stronger storms are possible, but severe weather doesn’t look widespread. Rainfall could be heavy too with flooding a possibility. Temperatures will be warm, but clouds and rain will likely limit highs to the mid 70s.

The cold front will move through early Sunday with showers possible along the front. Clouds will thin out during the afternoon. Temperatures look mild with highs in the low 70s.





A long stretch of quiet weather will follow as the Gulf gets shut out of the area. A storm will cut off over the Eastern U.S. keeping a steady flow of dry air into the area. This will make for cool overnights and mild days. Wraparound clouds could move into the area, especially eastern counties, but the overall pattern looks bright and nice.