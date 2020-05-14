Thursday, May 14 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Warm and humid weather swept back into the area today, but it’s come with widely scattered strong to severe storms. A weak upper-level storm moving across the area is generating the storms. A few of the storms have already produced some hail and wind with hail up to ping pong ball size reported with storms near Ozark northeast to near Rogersville earlier this afternoon. Scattered storms will continue to bubble up east of Hwy. 65 into the evening as the upper-level storm moves through. The storms should wind down by mid-evening. Winds in the atmosphere are a little on the weak side, and this is keeping the storms rather “pulsy”, meaning they flare up quickly and then quickly fade.

PING PONG BALL SIZE HAIL THAT FELL NEAR ROGERSVILLE THURSDAY AFTERNOON (PHOTO CREDIT: DANIELLE DIMOND)

Later tonight we’ll turn our attention north to storms developing along a cold front. These storms will gradually evolve into a line or multiple lines that will develop south late tonight. Atmospheric winds are stronger closer to Northern Missouri and this is where severe weather appears to be most likely. Hail and wind will be the main modes of severe weather. The tornado threat isn’t zero, but the overall set-up doesn’t favor that. The line of storms will tend to slowly weaken as they push south into Southern Missouri after midnight. The storms will push into Northern Arkansas by sunrise Friday.

Another concern is for very heavy rainfall, particularly over Western Missouri into Eastern Kansas where storms will tend to redevelop. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for areas north of I-44 from midnight through noon Friday.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH THROUGH NOON FRIDAY

The rain and thunder will tend to linger through much of Friday morning over Southwest Missouri into Northern Arkansas, fading by the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the afternoon, but rain chances will be quite a bit lower. Temperatures will also likely take a hit with readings warming into the low 70s during the afternoon.

The pattern will remain a wet one through Saturday night with a frontal boundary in the area and upper-level storms moving through. This will generate episodes of scattered showers and thunderstorms at times Friday night through Saturday night. A few stronger storms are possible, but severe weather doesn’t look widespread. Rainfall could be heavy too with flooding a possibility. Temperatures will be warm, but clouds and rain will likely limit highs to the mid 70s.

The cold front will move through early Sunday with showers possible along the front. Clouds will thin out during the afternoon. Temperatures look mild with highs in the low 70s.

A long stretch of quiet weather will follow as the Gulf gets shut out of the area. A storm will cut off over the Eastern U.S. keeping a steady flow of dry air into the area. This will make for cool overnights and mild days. Wraparound clouds could move into the area, especially eastern counties, but the overall pattern looks bright and nice.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Springfield

75°F Broken Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
59°F Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Branson

73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
64°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Harrison

75°F Few Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
65°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Rolla

74°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
61°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

West Plains

68°F Broken Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

78° / 59°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 40% 78° 59°

Friday

72° / 62°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 72° 62°

Saturday

75° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 75° 61°

Sunday

72° / 49°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 72° 49°

Monday

69° / 48°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 69° 48°

Tuesday

74° / 52°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 74° 52°

Wednesday

77° / 56°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 77° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

73°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

70°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

69°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
69°

68°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
68°

68°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
68°

67°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
67°

68°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

67°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
67°

67°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
67°

64°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
64°

60°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
60°

64°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
64°

65°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
65°

65°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
65°

65°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
65°

67°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
67°

67°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
67°

67°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

67°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

75°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

70°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
70°

70°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Weather Tour 2020

Weather Tour Wild Animalhttps://www.ozarksfirst.com/weather/weathertour/#//

Trending Stories